From Shweta Tiwari to Urfi Javed: Tv actresses who gave befitting replies to trolls

Kishwer opened up on what all she faced during her pregnancy to HT. Kishwer is on the mend following a C-section delivery but it has left a lasting impression. While talking to HT, she said, “It was something that I have never been through. A woman’s body goes through so much in these 9 months, and then comes a C-section with so many medicines, and drips”.

“You also have to feed the baby, and then there is no production of milk properly on the first three days. You get frustrated, on top of it, you have people around you who are like ‘nahi breastfeeding is very important, do this and that. You feel people are judging you ke breast milk nahi de pa rahe ho. Bahut kuch hota hai".