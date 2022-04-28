From Shweta Tiwari to Urfi Javed: Tv actresses who gave befitting replies to trolls

Take a look at these divas who gave savage replies to criticisers.
Today, we'll look at some of the television industry's fierce women. It is known that with glamour comes trolling. However, that is only one of the many pitfalls of working in the entertainment industry, where everything you do is scrutinised. Because they appear on the screens virtually every day, TV celebrities are more frequently trolled. However, a number of celebrities have begun to give it all back to the trolls, and in the most epic ways.
1. Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari recently published a series of photos in which she appeared to be laughing and smiling. It appears to be a retort to the troll who keeps asking her why she smiles in all of her photos. "Itna kya hans rahi hai..." they say. Her caption stated, "tere Baap ki kya jaata hai."
2. Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik was chastised for weight gain. After recovering from COVID, the actress gained weight. People, on the other hand, shamed her for the same. Rubina then posted on Instagram, requesting that the fake fans unfollow her and stop calling themselves her fans if they only liked her for her looks.
3. Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma is another actress that is frequently trolled. Usually, it's because of her fashion statements. Nia Sharma is a total diva, and her dress choices are incredible! She must have a dedicated pr, according to a netizen. Nia retorted that she had never had a PR, adding, 'I guess I'm a natural.'
4. Hina Khan
A few months back, she was chastised for gaining weight. Due to her COVID diagnosis, the actress had to put her workout routine on hold. She was criticized for gaining weight. Hina, on the other hand, had responded with a post-workout photo.
5. Debina Bonnerjee
Debina Bonnerjee, a new mother, was mocked for wearing heels while pregnant.
She had replied saying, 'I know from doctors to normal people have been giving me loads of suggestions, but there is something called content. I just did a photoshoot by wearing those heels and standing. Gurmeet helped me wear those heels and we just shot that as a video. Neither did I run on the road or walked around in those heels. So obviously, please try and understand. Don't get hyper and think that I am running a marathon in those heels. So, I hope you got my answer to 'Why did you wear heels.'
6. Kishwer M Rai
Kishwer opened up on what all she faced during her pregnancy to HT. Kishwer is on the mend following a C-section delivery but it has left a lasting impression. While talking to HT, she said, “It was something that I have never been through. A woman’s body goes through so much in these 9 months, and then comes a C-section with so many medicines, and drips”.
“You also have to feed the baby, and then there is no production of milk properly on the first three days. You get frustrated, on top of it, you have people around you who are like ‘nahi breastfeeding is very important, do this and that. You feel people are judging you ke breast milk nahi de pa rahe ho. Bahut kuch hota hai".