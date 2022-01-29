From Rahul Roy, Sidharth Shukla to Rubina Dilaik, Divya Agarwal: Here are the previous winners of 'Bigg Boss'

9/15

Prince Narula can be termed as 'King of reality shows.' He ended up winning 'Bigg Boss 9.' He was also the winner of 'Roadies 12' and 'Splitsvilla 8.' After winning 'Bigg Boss,' Prince also became the winner of 'Nach Baliye 9' with Yuvika Chaudhary. He has also appeared in a ZEE5 show 'Bombers' among many other projects. Apart from Prince, Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant, and Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira turned a couple inside the house. Digangana Suryavanshi and Ankit Gera were exes and people who were not on good terms with each other and thus there were constant conflicts in the house between them. Nora Fatehi was also a wild card entrant on the show.