From Rahul Roy, Sidharth Shukla to Rubina Dilaik, Divya Agarwal: Here are the previous winners of 'Bigg Boss'

As the 15th season of Bigg Boss will come to an end, let's take a look back at the previous winners of 14 seasons.
'Bigg Boss 15' started in October last year. Although it started on a dull note, the show picked up in its last month, and now everyone is waiting for the season 15 winner. Well, we have to wait a little more for the current season winner, but do you remember all the winners from previous seasons? Chalo, let's take you on a trip of all the winners from 'Bigg Boss.' (All images source: File Photo)
1. Rahul Roy- 'Bigg Boss 1'
The 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy was the first person to win the show. He become the winner of season one in 2006 which was hosted by actor Arshad Warsi.
2. Ashutosh Kaushik- 'Bigg Boss 2'
Much like Rahul Roy, Ashutosh Kaushik was also not much in limelight. He was the winner of 'Roadies 5.0' (2007), but currently, the actor looks happy around his family. 'Bigg Boss 2', where Ashutosh became the winner, was hosted by Shilpa Shetty in 2008.
3. Vindu Dara Singh- 'Bigg Boss 3'
Vindu Dara Singh is one person who received fame even after years of winning 'Bigg Boss 3.' He appeared in Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film 'Kamabkkht Ishq, with Ajay Devgn in 'Son of Sardaar' and will be seen in 'Forensic.' During Bigg Boss 13, he openly supported Sidharth Shukla. 'Bigg Boss 3' was hosted by 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC)'s face, megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
4. Shweta Tiwari- 'Bigg Boss 4'
Salman Khan stepped in as the host of Bigg Boss after season 4. Television actress Shweta Tiwari won the show which also featured Dolly Bindra, Ashmit Patel and Veena Malik. Pamela Anderson was also a guest on the show. Shweta continued bagging Television shows after Bigg Boss 4 and was actively involved in raising her kids despite failed marriages with Raja Chaudhary and Abhinav Kohli. Recently, Shweta got trapped into another controversy over her 'Bra remark.'
5. Juhi Parmar- 'Bigg Boss 5'
Television actress Juhi Parmar had a fair career after winning 'Bigg Boss 5.' She is last remembered for her role in 'Shani'. Bigg Boss 5 was one show hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in collaboration. The show also introduced Sunny Leone to the glamour industry.
6. Urvashi Dholakia- 'Bigg Boss 6'
The 'Komolika' of Television Urvashi Dholakia won 'Bigg Boss 6'. She was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 with ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. She competed with 'Time Out' Imam Siddique.
7. Gauahar Khan- 'Bigg Boss 7'
Gauahar Khan won the 'Bigg Boss 7' title. She had tough competition with Tanisha Mukerji. Yes, it was the same season where Armaan Kohli turned close to Tanisha along with Gauahar-Kushal turning into a couple. VJ Andy, Kamya Punjabi, Shilpa-Apoorva, Hazel Keech, Sangram Singh, Elli Avram and Pratyusha Banerjee were also part of the show. 'Badi Badi Baatein Vada Pav Khaate' Ajaz Khan and Sophia Hayat were wild card entrants on the show.
8. Gautam Gulati- 'Bigg Boss 8'
Considered as one of the best seasons in the history of Bigg Boss, Gautam Gulati won 'Bigg Boss 8' as well as people's hearts. He faced competition from his antagonist in the house, Karishma Tanna. 'We Love We Love Gauti' became an anthem inside the house and the show was the first to get a spin-off, which was hosted by Farah Khan after Salman Khan. Gautam was last seen as one of the antagonists in Salman Khan's 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.'
9. Prince Narula- 'Bigg Boss 9'
Prince Narula can be termed as 'King of reality shows.' He ended up winning 'Bigg Boss 9.' He was also the winner of 'Roadies 12' and 'Splitsvilla 8.' After winning 'Bigg Boss,' Prince also became the winner of 'Nach Baliye 9' with Yuvika Chaudhary. He has also appeared in a ZEE5 show 'Bombers' among many other projects. Apart from Prince, Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant, and Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira turned a couple inside the house. Digangana Suryavanshi and Ankit Gera were exes and people who were not on good terms with each other and thus there were constant conflicts in the house between them. Nora Fatehi was also a wild card entrant on the show.
10. Manveer Gurjar- 'Bigg Boss 10'
'Bigg Boss 10' introduced the concept of commoners, and a common man Manveer Gurjar even won the show. He had tough competition from Bani J, who is a popular model and grabs headlines every now and then. Yes, this was the season when Swami Om, Manu Punjabi, Priyanka Jagga and Antara Biswas were part of the show. After being in news for approximately a year, Manveer Gurjar rarely made headlines. He was last seen in a brief role in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.'
11. Shilpa Shinde- 'Bigg Boss 11'
'Bigg Boss 11' was quite an interesting season after 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta were asked to enter the house after their controversy. The two fought it out and even reconciled inside the house. Shilpa faced tough competition from Hina Khan then. More than Shilpa, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta have turned popular faces. Hina made her Cannes debut the previous year and Vikas Gupta re-entered 'Bigg Boss 13' as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's replacement.
12. Dipika Kakkar
Television actress Dipika Kakkar won 'Bigg Boss 12' after having tough competition with Sreesanth. Dipika found a brother in Sreesanth on the show. Karanvir Bohra, Anup Jalota, Somi Khan, Saba Khan were also contestants on the show, while wild card entrant Surbhi Rana also gained fame on the show with them. After winning the title of Bigg Boss 12, Dipika's fans constantly cheer her as Sonakshi Rastogi in 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.' Her chemistry with Karan Grover is much loved and the fans constantly support the show so that it doesn't end sooner than expected.
13. Sidharth Shukla- 'Bigg Boss 13'
Here's to late actor Sidharth Shukla who won the 13th season of the show, and millions of hearts. In the show, he and Asim Riaz were competing for the winner trophy till the end. 'Bigg Boss 13' had an indeed grand finale, with Sidharth taking the trophy home, and becoming one of the most loved contestants. His chemistry with Shehnaz Gill is regarded as one of the most loved jodi of all time, Sadly, last year in on September 2, Shukla died from a heart attack.
14. Rubina Diliak- 'Bigg Boss 14'
'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' actress Rubina Diliak won 'Bigg Boss 14' and she gave a tough competition to Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli.
15. Divya Agarwal- 'Bigg Boss OTT'
We end the list with the newest addition of the list. Before 'Bigg Boss 15,' the show took the route of OTT (over the top) and through this, we got the first 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal. This show was hosted by Karan Johar, and apart from Divya we even get to introduced with Urfi Javed.