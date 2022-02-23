From luxurious bungalows to expensive cars: See 'Shark Tank India' judge Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain’s lifestyle

Let's take a look at Ashneer Grover's wife Madhuri Jain’s luxurious lifestyle.
After sending ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover on long leave, now his wife Madhuri Jain has been fired by 'Bharat Pe'. However, according to Forbes, Ashneer is the owner of assets worth Rs 21,300 crore. (All images: Ashneer Grover/Instagram)
Therefore, let’s take a look at Madhuri Jain’s luxurious lifestyle:
1. Madhuri Jain is an entrepreneur
Madhuri Jain is the woman behind Ashneer Grover's success. After becoming the VP of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ashneer married Madhuri Jain. She is also an entrepreneur by profession. A graduate of NIFT Delhi, Madhuri has worked with big brands like Satya Paul and Alok Industries.
2. Madhuri Jain is a supportive wife says Ashneer Grover
In an interview, Ashneer Grover had said that his parents were not very supportive of his career choice but Madhuri Jain supported him in every decision. she helped him in his life.
3. Madhuri Jain travelling in business class
Madhuri Jain is fond of travelling, husband Ashneer Grover often shares pictures with her from different places.
4. Madhuri Jain and Ashneer Grover's home
'Shark Tank Judge' Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain live in Panchsheel Park, a posh area of South Delhi. Their house is 18 thousand square feet, which is worth about 30 crores.
5. Ashneer Grover- Madhuri Jain's car collection
Madhuri Jain and Ashneer Grover own a Mercedes Maybach S650 car worth Rs 2.5 crore. Ashneer also owns a Porsche Cayman worth 1.89 crores, Mercedes Benz GLS 350 worth 1.14 crores, Audi A6 worth 58.80 lakhs