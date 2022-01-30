From Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat: Here are 5 jodis of 'Bigg Boss 15'

Today, the audience will get the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner, but let's take a look at the most adorable, loveable duos of the season.
Whenever 'Bigg Boss' come up with a new season, the audience does look out for duos that attracted and entertained them the most. Even the housemates find solace among each other, and together they strive for the rollercoaster journey of survival. 'Bigg Boss 15' had some memorable jodis, and lovey-dovey moments among these duos. So, before the grand finale, let's take a look at the best jodis of the show.
1. Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash
We start our list with the best jodi of the season. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the show, and gradually they formed an unbreakable bond. There were instances when Tejasswi stood for Karan and vice versa. Even the host Salman Khan appreciated their feelings. (Image source: Bhavna Tejran Fan Twitter)
2. Rashami Desai- Umar Riaz
Here's another duo that moved the viewers. Actress Rashami Desai and Surgeon Umar Riaz were really close in the show. They supported each other during the ups and downs, and during Umar's eviction, Rashmi cried profoundly and kept hugging him. Umar has confirmed that they will be in touch even after the show. (Jeenie Twitter)
3. Rakhi Sawant- Ritesh
Well, 'Bigg Boss 15' will be remembered for another big revelation, Rakhi Sawant's husband, Ritesh. The controversial actress got married to NRI businessman Ritesh in 2019 but kept him away from the limelight. Many speculated that Rakhi is faking her marriage. However, Rakhi and viewers got a huge surprise when Ritesh entered the show. Meanwhile, both husband and wife have accepted that they are not legally married yet, as Ritesh hasn't officially divorced his first wife. (Image source: Teja Official FC Twitter)
4. Maiesha Iyer- Ieshaan Sehgaal
'Bigg Boss 15' should be credited for 'finding soulmates.' Model Ieshaan Sehgaal found his love in Maiesha Iyer, and even in their small stint, they gave enough adorable moments. Both of them got evicted within the same week during the Double Eviction episode. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
5. Shamita Shetty- Raqesh Bapat
Let's end the list with another 'good friend,' Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. Although the duo hasn't made it official like Tejasswi-Karan, they were emotional towards each other. Also recently, Raqesh schooled Tejasswi for Shamita, and in the presence of Shetty's mother, he expressed his feelings for her. (Image source: Vaishali Sahu Twitter)