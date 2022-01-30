From Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat: Here are 5 jodis of 'Bigg Boss 15'

Whenever 'Bigg Boss' come up with a new season, the audience does look out for duos that attracted and entertained them the most. Even the housemates find solace among each other, and together they strive for the rollercoaster journey of survival. 'Bigg Boss 15' had some memorable jodis, and lovey-dovey moments among these duos. So, before the grand finale, let's take a look at the best jodis of the show.