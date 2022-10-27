From going topless on Diwali to covering body with chaandi vark: 5 times Urfi Javed's bizzare looks stunned netizens

Let's look at Urfi Javed's five bizzare appearances.
Since she started her social media career and wore some bold clothes, Urfi Javed has made headlines. The diva effortlessly makes herself the most gorgeous and contemporary clothes. She often appears in pictures taken at the Mumbai airport and other sites in the city. Let's look at Urfi's five bizzare appearances.
1. Urfi Javed covers body with chadi vark
Urfi Javed may be seen posing for the camera with Chandi vark all over her body.
2. Urfi Javed goes topless
Urfi is seen covering her modesty with her hand. She can be seen gorging on a laddoo with her opposite hand. Uorfi complemented her long red skirt with dangler earrings and left her hair loose
3. Urfi Javed turns into disco ball
In this look, Urfi Javed can be seen donning the look of a disco ball.
4. Urfi Javed makes outfit with stones
Urfi Javed made an outfit using stones which was inspired by hate comments.
5. Urfi Javed wears outfit made with razors
Urfi Javed wore an outfit made of razors and called it the 'perfect dress for introverts.'