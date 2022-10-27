Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

From going topless on Diwali to covering body with chaandi vark: 5 times Urfi Javed's bizzare looks stunned netizens

Let's look at Urfi Javed's five bizzare appearances.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 27, 2022, 09:10 AM IST

Since she started her social media career and wore some bold clothes, Urfi Javed has made headlines. The diva effortlessly makes herself the most gorgeous and contemporary clothes.  She often appears in pictures taken at the Mumbai airport and other sites in the city. Let's look at Urfi's five bizzare appearances.

1. Urfi Javed covers body with chadi vark

Urfi Javed covers body with chadi vark
1/5

Urfi Javed may be seen posing for the camera with Chandi vark all over her body.

2. Urfi Javed goes topless

Urfi Javed goes topless
2/5

Urfi is seen covering her modesty with her hand. She can be seen gorging on a laddoo with her opposite hand. Uorfi complemented her long red skirt with dangler earrings and left her hair loose

3. Urfi Javed turns into disco ball

Urfi Javed turns into disco ball
3/5

In this look, Urfi Javed can be seen donning the look of a disco ball.

4. Urfi Javed makes outfit with stones

Urfi Javed makes outfit with stones
4/5

Urfi Javed made an outfit using stones which was inspired by hate comments.

5. Urfi Javed wears outfit made with razors

Urfi Javed wears outfit made with razors
5/5

Urfi Javed wore an outfit made of razors and called it the 'perfect dress for introverts.'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mimi star Kriti Sanon shows off her curves in bodycon dress, photos go viral
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in pink dress, drops stunning photos from Maldives
Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan-Ireland clash abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.