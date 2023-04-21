From facing rejection in Dance India Dance 3 to starring in Salman Khan's KKBKKJ, Raghav Juyal's journey to stardom

Before becoming an actor, Raghav Juyal started his journey as a dancer, and he was initially rejected in Dance India Dance 3.
Actor, dancer, and television host Raghav Juyal paved his journey from the scratch. A boy from Dehradun is now sharing screen space with Salman Khan, and he's popularly known for being the best slow-mo dancer. Let's trace his journey from the beginning. (Images source: Screengrab)
1. The humble beginning of Raghav Juyal
With no filmy or dancing background, Raghav decided to follow his dream and worked hard to showcase his dancing talent on a national television reality show, Dance India Dance 3.
2. When Raghav Juyal failed in Dance India Dance 3
In 2011, Raghav participated in Dance India Dance Delhi auditions. Raghav showcased his signature dancing style, Crockroaxz. Although the judges were impressed with Raghav, his dance style was too new for them, thus he has rejected and couldn't make it in top 18 as well.
3. Raghav Juyal's popularity gave him another chance at DID 3
Despite getting rejected, Raghav was called on DID 3 by the grandmaster, Mithun Chakraborty. Due to heavy public demand, Raghav was given another chance in the reality show, and he stunned everyone, including the veteran actor-judge.
Here's Raghav audition before Mithun Chakraborty
4. The filmy journey of Raghav Juyal
After gaining popularity in television, Raghav made the jump from the small screen to the big screen. With his dancing talent, Raghav made his Bollywood debut with Rhea Chakraborty and Ali Fazal-starrer Sonali Cable (2014).
5. Raghav Juyal in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
After starring in films such as ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3, and Nawabzaade, Raghav finally got a big break by starring in Salman Khan's newly-released film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan. In the film, Raghav plays the younger brother of Bhaijaan (Salman), Ishq, and Shehnaaz Gill stars as her love interest, Sukoon.