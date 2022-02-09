From 'casteist' remark to supporting Rhea Chakraborty: Five times 'TMKOC' fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita got trolled

3/5

The actress has become prone to trolling, but this is one instance where Munmun lost her cool at the troller, as the latter steep too low. One of the users slut shamed the actress and asked how much she charges for a night? The actress blasted him by giving a long abusive reply by abusing him and saying that he has a filthy mind.

Check out Munmun's reply

Image source: Munmun Dutta Instagram

After her comment, many of them hailed Munmun for giviing such a strong reply to such trollers.