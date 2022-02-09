From 'casteist' remark to supporting Rhea Chakraborty: Five times 'TMKOC' fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita got trolled

Munmun Dutta faced legal action for her 'casteist' remark, but before this, there are other instances where she got trolled by the netizens.
When an artist becomes a star, the person has to be more careful. One misstep could lead to a mishap. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji had got into legal trouble over her 'casteist' comment. Never in her wildest dreams, she could have imagined that saying 'bhangi' would cost her online hate, legal complaints and enquiries. However, the actress has been mocked and trolled by netizens multiple times. Let's take a look back. (All images source: Munmun Dutta Instagram)
1. The 'Casteist' slur
Let's start with the ongoing controversy of Munmum. Last year, Munmum uploaded a video on her YouTube channel where the actress said, “I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi.” Since then, Dutta had to face flack over her insensitive behaviour. There were multiple complaints filed against the actress from the state of Hisar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.
2. Babita with Tappu?
Last year, there were media reports of Munmum Dutta dating her show's co-star Raj Andikat aka Tappu. These reports led to several memes and trolls that age-shamed Munmum and questioned the 9 year age gap. A few days later, Munmum quashed the reports, gave a befitting reply to trollers and asserted that she is ashamed to be called the daughter of India.
3. When Munmun lost her cool
The actress has become prone to trolling, but this is one instance where Munmun lost her cool at the troller, as the latter steep too low. One of the users slut shamed the actress and asked how much she charges for a night? The actress blasted him by giving a long abusive reply by abusing him and saying that he has a filthy mind.
Check out Munmun's reply
Image source: Munmun Dutta Instagram
After her comment, many of them hailed Munmun for giviing such a strong reply to such trollers.
4. When Munmun was mocked for 'Mudbath' post
Last year, Munmun shared a few vacay photos from Jordan where she's having a therapeutic mud bath at the Dead Sea. A few of the netizens mocked her by saying, "Uff bahn jee aapko b kisi ne chhoti gnga bol ke naale m kuda diya kya???" "Looks exactly like the scene from Run(2004)..your tribute to Vijay raaz," another user commented. Amid with few praises, there were such comments that mocked her.
5. When Munmun supported Rhea Chakraborty
After Sushant Singh Rajput untimely death, actress Rhea Chakraborty had receive huge criticism from the social world. Dutta showed supported Rhea through her Instagram and slammed the mentality of people who were targetting Chakraborty for Rajput's death. Now, the post has been deleted, but when Dutta had uploaded the post, she had to bear the heat of many netizens who trolled her for supporting Rhea.