From Armaan Malik to Sana Makbul: 5 most-targeted contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Here's a look at some of the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 who were bashed the most by Anil Kapoor, and were the soft targets this season.
Every year some contestants become soft targets of either the housemates or the host of Bigg Boss. Even this year, from Sana Makbul being questioned every Weekend Ka Vaar by Anil Kapoor to Armaan Malik getting bashed for his polygamous relationship, many contestants became easy targets. Here's a look at these contestants-
1. Sana Makbul
Despite being called 'naagin and villain' by Ranvir Shorey to being questioned by Anil Kapoor on almost every Weekend Ka Vaar, Sana Makbul stood tall with her opinions in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Anil Kapoor also called Sana's zeal to win an obsession and questioned her friendship with Vishal, Naezy, and Lovekesh.
2. Armaan Malik
From the first day that Armaan Malik entered Bigg Boss OTT 3, he became a target of the trolls outside the house and later media also bashed the YouTuber for his polygamous relationship, and his behaviour in the house.
3. Vishal Pandey
Just one mistake in Bigg Boss OTT 3 proved to be costly for Vishal Pandey and made him a constant target of the host and the housemates. After Vishal's comment on Kritika was shown in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal was bashed by Payal Malik and Anil Kapoor and later some of the women in the house also said that they feel 'unsafe' around him.
4. Shivani Kumari
Shivani Kumari was another soft target this season. She was called out for her behaviour, and her language, and the housemates even targeted and made fun of her for having lice. In fact, Ravi Kishan bashed her for her tone after which she broke down.
5. Chandrika Gera Dixit
For not having her own opinions, fights to questioning Vishal’s character, and getting bashed by Anil Kapoor, Chandrika saw it all. She even claimed that everyone conspired against her to eliminate her from the game