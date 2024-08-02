From Armaan Malik to Sana Makbul: 5 most-targeted contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

3/5

Just one mistake in Bigg Boss OTT 3 proved to be costly for Vishal Pandey and made him a constant target of the host and the housemates. After Vishal's comment on Kritika was shown in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal was bashed by Payal Malik and Anil Kapoor and later some of the women in the house also said that they feel 'unsafe' around him.