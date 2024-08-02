From Armaan Malik's slap to Vishal Pandey 'checking out' Kritika Malik: 6 biggest controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3

4/5

In an episode Sai Ketan Rao asked Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit if she wanted an arm massage, but she instantly denied it, stating it wouldn't look good on camera.

While discussing it with Sana Makbul, Vada Pav Girl said, "Maine kaha, mera mard baitha hai bahar. Kha jaayega mujhe. Mujhe pata hai na. Usne sabse pehli shart mujhse rakhi thi ki Chandrika tum ladki ke saath bistar share karogi (My husband is waiting outside. He will be angry. I know him. The first condition he put to me was that l have to share a bed with a girl)."