From Armaan Malik's slap to Vishal Pandey 'checking out' Kritika Malik: 6 biggest controversies of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Ahead of the grand finale, here are the biggest controversies of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.
Bigg Boss OTT 3 will have its grand finale on Friday, August 2, and currently, the top five finalists are Sana Makbul, Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, and Kritika Malik. After 42 episodes, one contestant will win the season's trophy. Ahead of the grand finale, here are the biggest controversies of this season.
1. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's viral intimate video
After Payal Malik's eviction, a clip of Armaan and Kritika Malik's intimate moment went viral. The video sparked widespread criticism. In response, the makers of the show addressed the controversy and filed a complaint against the doctored clip.
2. Vishal Pandey's comments on Kritika Malik
While having a conversation with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey whispered in Kataria's ears, "Bhabhi (Kritika Malik) sundar lagti hai. Achhe way mein bol raha hoon (Bhabhi looks beautiful. I am saying it in a good way)." Later at the garden area, Vishal was caught 'checking out' Kritika and commented, "Bhagyashali bhaiya (Brother is lucky)."
3. Armaan Malik, Vishal Pandey's slap incident
After Payal Malik appeared in the Weekend Ka Vaar, she 'exposed' Vishal and revealed his comment for Kritika before the housemates. Later Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey for passing such comments on his wife.
4. Vada Pav girl rejecting Sai Ketan Rao's request
In an episode Sai Ketan Rao asked Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit if she wanted an arm massage, but she instantly denied it, stating it wouldn't look good on camera.
While discussing it with Sana Makbul, Vada Pav Girl said, "Maine kaha, mera mard baitha hai bahar. Kha jaayega mujhe. Mujhe pata hai na. Usne sabse pehli shart mujhse rakhi thi ki Chandrika tum ladki ke saath bistar share karogi (My husband is waiting outside. He will be angry. I know him. The first condition he put to me was that l have to share a bed with a girl)."
5. Ranvir Shorey calling Sana Makbul 'gutterchap'
During a task, Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey got into a heated argument. Ranvir went on to call Sana 'gutterchap', and she age-shamed the actor. Later, she even mocked his divorce and mentioned his son staying away from him during a task, leaving him irked.
Read: Meet actor whose father wanted him to become IAS officer, started career with Aamir Khan, one show changed life, now...
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.