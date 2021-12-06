FIRST PHOTOS: ‘Naagin’ fame Sayantani Ghosh gets married to long-time boyfriend Anugarh Tiwari

Take a peek at Sayantani Ghosh's lovely wedding photos in bridal wear.
On December 5, television actor Sayantani Ghosh married her longtime boyfriend Anugarh Tiwari. The couple got married in a small ceremony in Kolkata, with only family and close friends in attendance. Sayantani wore a traditional red saree for the occasion.
1. Sayantani Ghosh's attire
She accessorised her look with chunky gold jewellery. Don't miss Sayantani's mangal sutra and sindoor, which complete up her ensemble.
2. Anugarh Tiwari's sherwani
Anugarh Tiwari, on the other hand, looked dashing in a cream sherwani with trendy print.
3. Sayantani Ghosh and Anugarh Tiwari pose for the lens
Sayantani and Anugarh may be seen posing together in the photos that have gone viral on social media.
4. Sayantani Ghosh's engagement look
Sayantani Ghosh looked lovely at her engagement wearing a stunning saare that complimented her perfectly.
5. Sayantani Ghosh flaunts her engagement ring
She posted photos of her ring as well as photos from her engagement ceremony.