FIRST PHOTOS: ‘Naagin’ fame Sayantani Ghosh gets married to long-time boyfriend Anugarh Tiwari

Take a peek at Sayantani Ghosh's lovely wedding photos in bridal wear.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 06, 2021, 08:02 AM IST

On December 5, television actor Sayantani Ghosh married her longtime boyfriend Anugarh Tiwari. The couple got married in a small ceremony in Kolkata, with only family and close friends in attendance. Sayantani wore a traditional red saree for the occasion.

1. Sayantani Ghosh's attire

Sayantani Ghosh's attire
1/5

She accessorised her look with chunky gold jewellery. Don't miss Sayantani's mangal sutra and sindoor, which complete up her ensemble.

2. Anugarh Tiwari's sherwani

Anugarh Tiwari's sherwani
2/5

Anugarh Tiwari, on the other hand, looked dashing in a cream sherwani with trendy print. 

3. Sayantani Ghosh and Anugarh Tiwari pose for the lens

Sayantani Ghosh and Anugarh Tiwari pose for the lens
3/5

Sayantani and Anugarh may be seen posing together in the photos that have gone viral on social media. 

4. Sayantani Ghosh's engagement look

Sayantani Ghosh's engagement look
4/5

Sayantani Ghosh looked lovely at her engagement wearing a stunning saare that complimented her perfectly.

5. Sayantani Ghosh flaunts her engagement ring

Sayantani Ghosh flaunts her engagement ring
5/5

She posted photos of her ring as well as photos from her engagement ceremony.

