FIRST PHOTOS: ‘Naagin’ fame Sayantani Ghosh gets married to long-time boyfriend Anugarh Tiwari

Take a peek at Sayantani Ghosh's lovely wedding photos in bridal wear.

On December 5, television actor Sayantani Ghosh married her longtime boyfriend Anugarh Tiwari. The couple got married in a small ceremony in Kolkata, with only family and close friends in attendance. Sayantani wore a traditional red saree for the occasion.

1. Sayantani Ghosh's attire

1/5 She accessorised her look with chunky gold jewellery. Don't miss Sayantani's mangal sutra and sindoor, which complete up her ensemble.

2. Anugarh Tiwari's sherwani

2/5 Anugarh Tiwari, on the other hand, looked dashing in a cream sherwani with trendy print.

3. Sayantani Ghosh and Anugarh Tiwari pose for the lens

3/5 Sayantani and Anugarh may be seen posing together in the photos that have gone viral on social media.

4. Sayantani Ghosh's engagement look

4/5 Sayantani Ghosh looked lovely at her engagement wearing a stunning saare that complimented her perfectly.

5. Sayantani Ghosh flaunts her engagement ring