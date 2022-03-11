Fashion Friday: These looks of Karan Kundrra makes him 'the perfect gabru'

Karan Kundrra is a charmer, and these looks are more than enough to prove our claim.

Much before becoming television's favourite 'chocolate boy,' Karan Kundrra has earned recognition by playing Arjun Punj in 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai.' Karan was once known for his tough-guy persona on screen, and he has been acing the style game for ages. So, let's take a look at Karan and his 'gaint' looks. (All images source: Karan Kundrra Instagram)