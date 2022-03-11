Fashion Friday: These looks of Karan Kundrra makes him 'the perfect gabru'

Karan Kundrra is a charmer, and these looks are more than enough to prove our claim.
Much before becoming television's favourite 'chocolate boy,' Karan Kundrra has earned recognition by playing Arjun Punj in 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai.' Karan was once known for his tough-guy persona on screen, and he has been acing the style game for ages. So, let's take a look at Karan and his 'gaint' looks. (All images source: Karan Kundrra Instagram)
1. Ethically 'gabru'
Be it traditional, or denim, Karan Kundrra knows how to nail the look with a pitch-perfect attitude.
2. Karan and his 'vakhra' swag
Kundrra slew fashion police like a boss in this outfit. But what we enjoyed more is Tejasswi's comment to the post. Karan posted the picture saying, "Sadde te hi aun chadd chadd ke.. jehde saade sirron chadde balliye." To which Tejasswi replied in Punjabi and said, "Keda chadheya tere sar te dus mainu."
3. The weekend vibe
Just take a glance at Karan's loose shirt look, and you will suddenly start missing weekends. This picture might encourage you to plan out your weekend in such a swanky manner.
4. Slay it with silence
Who says that one needs to have blingy outfits to look cool? Karan is rewriting the style guide in his uber-cool avatar. The car adds more value to Karan's look.
5. The bossy look
Who else can justify the grey ripped shirt and jeans better than the Teri Meri Love Stories' Karan Kapoor? That's why we called him 'the perfect gabru.'
6. Karan is on a roll
After basking super success with 'Bigg Boss 15,' Karan was seen in the music video 'Rula Deti Hai' with Tejasswi Prakash and it went on to set new records. Now, he will next be seen in another single with singer Akasa Singh in 'Kamle.'