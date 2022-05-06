Fashion Friday: Lock Upp finalist Anjali Arora sizzles with her sultry bold looks

Lock Upp finalist Anjali Arora is a big-time social media influencer, and these pictures will certify why she has earned the title.
Anjali Arora become a household name with Kangana Ranaut's hosted reality show Lock Upp. As the show will have a grand finale on Saturday, we dedicate this Fashion Friday to one of the finalists of the game. Let's take a look at some of Arora's jaw-dropping looks. (All images source: Anjali Arora Instagram)
1. The millionaire Anjali Arora
Even if Anjali doesn't win the show, she is a millionaire. Her Instagram account has an impressive 11 million followers, and this is one such feat that most Bollywood actors also don't enjoy.
2. When host Kangana Ranaut got a complex from Anjali
When Anjali Arora entered the show, host Kangana Ranaut was intrigued to know how Anjali enjoy such a huge fan following on Instagram.
3. Other notable works of Anjali Arora
Before Lock Upp, Anjali Arora has starred in a couple of Punjabi songs which include, Temporary Pyar, Tere Bargi, and Diler Kharkiya.
4. #Munjali
Yes, that's how Anjali Arora's journey can be summed up at Lock Upp. Her friendship with Munawar Faruqui grabbed eyeballs, and there were many speculations about their relationship.
5. The perfect betrayal moment
One of the most shocking moments of Lock Upp was during the ticket to finale task. During that task, Anjali ditched Munawar Faruqui by plotting against him with Saisha Shinde. This unexpected moment broke Munawar's heart, and he cried over it.
6. Anjali Arora's independent gameplay
In the last 3 weeks, Anjali Arora brought a 360-degree change in her gameplay. A player who was playing the game safely with the support of her friend Munawar brought herself out from his shadow and put up an interesting game.
7. Anjali Arora's honest confession
A few days ago, Anjali confessed her feelings for Munawar. During the media trial round, Anjali said that she had felt romantically for Munawar. But Arora suppressed her feeling, as she has a life outside.