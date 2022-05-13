Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Fashion Friday: Aashram 3 actress Tridha Choudhury flaunts curves in beachwear

Aashram actress Tridha Choudhury is a bombshell, and these pictures prove it.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 13, 2022, 09:57 PM IST

We all adore Babita aka Tridha Choudhury from Aashram for her flawless beauty. So, before Aashram's season 3 release, let's take gaze upon her sexy beach looks that will make you fall for her. (All images source: Tridha Choudhury Instagram)  

1. Beach baby Tridha Choudhury

Beach baby Tridha Choudhury
1/7

Here's the very first picture that proves Tridha as the beach baby. 

 

2. Travel lover Tridha Choudhury

Travel lover Tridha Choudhury
2/7

While scrolling her profile, you will notice that our Babita loves to explore new places, and the beach is her favourite spot. 

 

3. Hey there hottie!

Hey there hottie!
3/7

Aren't you amazed at the jaw-dropping beauty of Tridha? Well, she deserves to be hailed as one of the hottest actors in the digital world. 

 

4. Stay breezy, stay cool

Stay breezy, stay cool
4/7

Yup, that's Tridha's secret mantra for being the ultimate stunner

 

5. Tridha Choudhury's therapy for the living

Tridha Choudhury's therapy for the living
5/7

Travel is Tirdha's therapy, and here frequent outing pictures prooves it. 

 

6. Tirdha Choudhury setting beach goals

Tirdha Choudhury setting beach goals
6/7

Till now, even you will agree that Tridha Choudhury can give you useful tips for nailing the perfect beach look.

 

7. Tridha Choudhury's hallway to fame

Tridha Choudhury's hallway to fame
7/7

With Aashram, Tridha got instant success. Before Bobby Deol's series, Tridha has also been a part of the famous series Dahleez, and The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty? 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.