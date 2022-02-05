Don't know what 'Shark Tank India' is? We explain it for you

Learn about the concept of 'Shark Tank India', the judges, and more.
One of the most trending TV shows Shark Tank India’s season 1 is coming to a close. The show quickly became popular and was widely discussed by the general public. People admired the judges' honesty and the entrepreneurs' innovative concepts.
Today, we'll tell you about 'Shark Tank India,' its concept, and the hype around it.
1. Shark Tank India - What it is
'Shark Tank India' is a business reality show that airs on SET India. The show is an Indian adaptation of the popular American reality show 'Shark Tank'. It depicts entrepreneurs giving pitches to a panel of investors or sharks who determine whether or not to invest in their business. Shark Tank India's first season aired from December 20, 2021, to February 4, 2022.
2. Shark Tank India - Concept
The show features a panel of "Sharks," or potential investors, who listen to entrepreneurs propose ideas for new businesses or products. These self-made multi-millionaires assess the business plans and items presented before deciding whether or not to invest their own money in marketing and mentoring each contestant. Rannvijay Singha is the show's host.
Sixty-eight enterprises were chosen from among 62,000 applicants from India to present their concepts to the "sharks." This season, 67 businesses received deals out of 198 investment presentations on the reality TV show.
3. Shark Tank India - Judges
Ashneer Grover- Managing Director and Co-founder of BharatPe
Aman Gupta - Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt
Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group
Ghazal Alagh - Co-founder and Chief Mama of MamaEarth
Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Peyush Bansal - Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart
Vineeta Singh - CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics
4. Shark Tank India - How it started
According to an IndianExpress.com report, Producer Indranil Chakraborty, head of StudioNEXT, said the concept to bring Shark Tank to India had been in the works for over three years. Given the current discourse in India about start-ups, the team realised that the 'time is right.' However, there was always the question of whether or not the television audience would be able to consume such a show, and whether or not advertisers would be able to obtain their money. The popularisation of Sony's digital wing, SonyLIV, provided the final push.
5. Shark Tank India - Pitches
The judges were enthralled by and invested in a number of pitches. Some, on the other hand, disappointed them to the core. A few noteworthy pitches include a two-in-one outfit, a comic book about periods, and a product that eliminates the usage of plastic.