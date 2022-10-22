Diwali 2022: Tripling, Gullak, Panchayat, web series to binge-watch with your family during festive weekend

Here are some of the series you can binge-watch with your family during the ongoing Diwali weekend.
The festive season of Diwali is filled with holidays. As Diwali and Bhai Dooj are being celebrated on Monday, October 24, and Wednesday, October 26, respectively, families can spend a good time together watching multiple web series during this extended weekend. From Tripling to Panchayat, here's a list of five such shows. (All images: Twitter)
1. Tripling
Featuring Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amal Parashar as the three siblings, Tripling is a slice-of-life drama created by The Viral Fever. The third season of the show, which also features Kunaal Roy Kapur, Nidhi Bisht, Kumud Mishra, and Shernaz Patel, premiered recently on October 21 on ZEE5.
2. Mind The Malhotras
Produced by Dia Mirza under her banner Born Free Entertainment, the family drama Mind The Malhotras is a comedy series following the lives of Malhotras. Mimi Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar play the leading role in the Amazon Prime Video India series, based on the Israeli comedy series La Famiglia.
3. Gullak
Revolving around the middle-class Mishra family, Gullak is a family drama created by The Viral Fever for SonyLIV. Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar play the four family members. The show is one of the most critically acclaimed shows in the Indian streaming space.
4. Mumbai Diaries 26/11
If you want to have a thrilling time with your family, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is the perfect show. It is a medical drama that showcases how the medical fraternity dealt with the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Shreya Dhanwanthary star in the leading roles.
5. Panchayat
Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Chandan Roy, Panchayat is centered around the life of an engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi who becomes the secretary of a rural village Phulera as he tries to find a better job and meanwhile, makes the village a better place for its residents.