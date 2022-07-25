Search icon
Darlings: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt shines like a sun, Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah join actress in trailer launch

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt proudly presented the trailer of her maiden production Darlings to the media, and it become a memorable event.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 25, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

After becoming an ace performer in movies, actress Alia Bhatt has turned into a producer. Bhatt unveiled the trailer of her upcoming dark-comedy Darlings before the media, and it went on to become one of the biggest events of the day. Let's take a glance at the attendees of the event. (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
1/6

Let's start with the star actor-producer-mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star received a warm welcome from the media, for multiple reasons, and her pregnancy glow was taking away all the limelight from the event. 

2. Vijay Verma

Vijay Verma
2/6

Next, we have Gully Boy star, Vijay Verma. Poor guy has been thrashed in his upcoming film, but he's enjoying it. 

3. Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah
3/6

Here comes Alia's on-screen partner-in-crime, her on-screen mother Shefali Shah. The lady was charming away the paps with her beauty, and it is always good to see her in such meaty roles.

4. The goofy side of Darlings

The goofy side of Darlings
4/6

As we stated before, Vijay Verma was quite enjoying the thrashing he received on-screen. Here's a glimpse of his fun moment. 

5. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia
5/6

Neha Dhupia was the host of the afternoon, and she showcased her hosting skills by handling the flow of the event with ease. 

6. Team Darlings

Team Darlings
6/6

Here we are with the team of Darlings, the cast, with director Jasmeet K. Reen. 

