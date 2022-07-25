Darlings: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt shines like a sun, Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah join actress in trailer launch

After becoming an ace performer in movies, actress Alia Bhatt has turned into a producer. Bhatt unveiled the trailer of her upcoming dark-comedy Darlings before the media, and it went on to become one of the biggest events of the day. Let's take a glance at the attendees of the event. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)