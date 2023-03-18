Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding

Actress Dalljiet Kaur has tied the knot with her beau Nikhil Patel and shared some precious memories from the wedding.
Actress Dalljiet Kaur has now become Mrs Patel by getting married to her beau Nikhil Patel. Dalljiet shared few photos from the wedding on her Instagram, and it left netizens in awe. Let's take a look at them. (Image source: Dalljiet Kaur)
1. Dalljiet Kaur taking holy vows with Nikhil Patel
Here's the first image of Dalljiet and Nikhil taking phere before the holy fire.
2. Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's Gujarati wedding
Dalljiet and Nikhil had a Gujarati traditional marriage, and the duo looked charming together.
3. Dalljiet Kaur posing with new family
Here's Dalljiet Kaur posing with Nikhil and her nine-year-old son Jaydon. This will be a new beginning for Kaur.
4. Dalljiet Kaur- The royal bride
Moments before sharing the wedding pictures, Dalljiet teased her followers by sharing her bridal look.
5. Dalljiet Kaur's take-two on love
This is Dalljiet Kaur's second marriage. Earlier, she got married to Shalin Bhanot in 2009. The ex-couple has a son Jaydon, and they parted their ways in 2015.