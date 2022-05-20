Cannes 2022: Hina Khan sets internet ablaze in lacy black dress, fans call her ‘hot’

Take a look at Hina Khan's jaw-dropping photos here.
On May 17th, the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, one of the most important film festivals in the world, began. This well-known event will run till May 28th. A number of celebs are attending this year's prestigious film festival. Today we're looking at Hina Khan's stunning ensemble, which has gone viral.t
1. Hina Khan's red carpet look
Hina Khan was seen wearing a sexy black outfit with a sheer cape. Fans were stunned by her outfit and many called her 'hot', 'sexy' and also a 'diva.'
2. Hina Khan's makeup
Hina Khan went for a perfect look. She opted for a crimson lip, a highlight, and dramatic eye makeup.
3. Hina Khan's hairdo
Hina Khan wore her hair in beachy waves that complemented her outfit perfectly.
4. Hina Khan's accessories
Hina Khan finished her ensemble with beautiful bracelets and earrings.
5. Hina Khan at Cannes 2022
Hina Khan, an Indian television actress, has graced the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, making the Indian television industry proud. The actress from Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai is one of the few artists to have represented the country on an international stage.
6. Hina Khan in red gown
Hina Khan's outfit of the day for Wednesday was equally stunning. Rami Al Ali designed her crimson ensemble.
7. Hina Khan's projects
Hina Khan made a cameo appearance in the TV drama Naagin 5, where she played the titular shape-shifting serpent. The actress made her cinematic debut with Lines, whose poster was presented during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. In the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, Hina Khan was one of the seniors.