Cannes 2019: Here's what Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah is doing at Cannes Film Festival 2019!

Not just Hina Khan, Kashmera Shah too made her Cannes Film Festival debut this year and husband Krushna Abhishek cannot be more proud...

Popular comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah too made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. Her Cannes debut followed that of popular Indian TV actress Hina Khan.

While we all knew about Hina Khan's debut at Cannes 2019, not many were aware of the fact that Kashmera Shah too will be seen at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Here's what Kashmera Shah is doing at the Cannes Film Festival 2019