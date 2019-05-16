Cannes 2019: Here's what Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah is doing at Cannes Film Festival 2019!

Not just Hina Khan, Kashmera Shah too made her Cannes Film Festival debut this year and husband Krushna Abhishek cannot be more proud...
Popular comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah too made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. Her Cannes debut followed that of popular Indian TV actress Hina Khan.
While we all knew about Hina Khan's debut at Cannes 2019, not many were aware of the fact that Kashmera Shah too will be seen at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
Here's what Kashmera Shah is doing at the Cannes Film Festival 2019
1. Not Just Hina Khan, Kashmera Shah too made her debut at Cannes 2019
Wondering what was Kashmera doing at the French Riviera? Well, turns out that Kashmera was there at th 72nd Festival De Cannes to attend the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion. Not just that, turns out that she was one of the speakers at the inauguration event as well.
2. Here's what Kashmera Shah is doing at Cannes 2019
Dishing out details about her debut at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram page and shared a picture of herself in a blue embroidered dress.
She wrote alongside the picture, "Had my debut at the 72 nd Cannes Film Festival yesterday where I attended the Inauguration of the Indian Pavilion followed by a Q&A of speakers which included myself. Topic was why india should be the place to film in for foreign film makers and how we could make it easier for them in India. I am super proud to be a part of this esteemed panel and I am super proud that I will show them the first look of my film in the evening. Excited for the whole team."
3. Kashmera makes hubby Krushna Abhishek super proud!
Proud husband Krushna Abhishek too shared a picture of Kashmera, sharing the frame with music maestro AR Rahman and wrote alongside, "Congratulations to kash to go to Cannes n release the promo of our film #marne bhi do yaaron it's a big achievement proud to be the producer of the film u made the whole team proud"
(All images via Instagram)