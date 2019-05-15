Trending#

Lok Sabha Election 2019

Narendra Modi

Game of Thrones

Rajiv Gandhi

World Cup 2019

Technology

  1. Home
  2. Photos

Photos

Cannes 2019 Day 1: Hina Khan sashays down the streets of French Riviera in a pink power suit by Sahil Kochhar

Hina's debut film 'Lines' based on the Kargil war is set to premiere at Cannes on May 17

  • Soumyata Chauhan
  • May 15, 2019, 05:44 PM IST

Indian television superstar Hina Khan, who is yet to make her red carpet debut at the prestigious Festival de Cannes, was spotted soaking up the sun and enjoying the Cannes vibes on the streets of the picturesque French Riviera in her recent Instagram stories.

Her debut film 'Lines' based on the Kargil war is set to premiere at Cannes on May 17 and for her first outing - an interview session - Hina Khan opted for an all-pink look. She wore a power suit by Indian designer Sahil Kochhar. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Hina will not just walk the red carpet but will also speak at the film festival. The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actress has been invited to be a part of a panel organised by the India Pavilion. She will be joining the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Prasoon Joshi, who will also be speaking at the festival on May 17. 

1. Hina Khan's Day 1 at Cannes 2019

Hina Khan
1/3

Hina kept it classy and elegant in a Sahil Kochhar pant suit. 

2. Hina Khan's look gets a thumbs up from fellow TV stars

Hina Khan
2/3

Everyone from Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami, Karanvir Bohra, Aashka Goradia to Tinna Dattaa praised Hina's Day 1 look. While the 'Ishqbaaz' star wrote 'Gorg', Drashti found her outfit 'Hottttt'. Aashka and Tinna felt she looked stunning in the power suit while Karanvir wished Hina luck for her maiden red carpet appearance. 

3. Yay or Nay?

Yay or Nay?
3/3

Though we liked the little white detailings, we felt Sahil could have done a better job with the pants. They looked ill-fitted and wrinkly. 

(All Photo via Hina Khan's Instagram)