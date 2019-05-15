Photos
Cannes 2019 Day 1: Hina Khan sashays down the streets of French Riviera in a pink power suit by Sahil Kochhar
Hina's debut film 'Lines' based on the Kargil war is set to premiere at Cannes on May 17
- Soumyata Chauhan
- May 15, 2019, 05:44 PM IST
Indian television superstar Hina Khan, who is yet to make her red carpet debut at the prestigious Festival de Cannes, was spotted soaking up the sun and enjoying the Cannes vibes on the streets of the picturesque French Riviera in her recent Instagram stories.
Her debut film 'Lines' based on the Kargil war is set to premiere at Cannes on May 17 and for her first outing - an interview session - Hina Khan opted for an all-pink look. She wore a power suit by Indian designer Sahil Kochhar.
Hina will not just walk the red carpet but will also speak at the film festival. The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actress has been invited to be a part of a panel organised by the India Pavilion. She will be joining the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Prasoon Joshi, who will also be speaking at the festival on May 17.
1. Hina Khan's Day 1 at Cannes 2019
2. Hina Khan's look gets a thumbs up from fellow TV stars
Everyone from Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami, Karanvir Bohra, Aashka Goradia to Tinna Dattaa praised Hina's Day 1 look. While the 'Ishqbaaz' star wrote 'Gorg', Drashti found her outfit 'Hottttt'. Aashka and Tinna felt she looked stunning in the power suit while Karanvir wished Hina luck for her maiden red carpet appearance.
3. Yay or Nay?
Though we liked the little white detailings, we felt Sahil could have done a better job with the pants. They looked ill-fitted and wrinkly.
(All Photo via Hina Khan's Instagram)