Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in pink dress, drops stunning photos from Maldives

Take a look at Mouni Roy's stunning photos from the Maldives here.

Actress Mouni Roy has made a name for herself as one of the most stylish actors since she entered the entertainment industry. The actress has a significant social media following and frequently shares her stunning, sensual, and stylish Instagram photos.

1. Mouni Roy's outfit

Mouni Roy's outfit
1/6

Mouni Roy may be seen in these gorgeous images sporting a pink dress that perfectly suits her.

2. Mouni Roy's vacay

Mouni Roy's vacay
2/6

Mouni Roy is enjoying a great vacation in the Maldives, as shown in images.

3. Mouni Roy's hairstyle

Mouni Roy's hairstyle
3/6

Mouni Roy styled her hair in beachy waves that go perfectly with the outfit.

4. Mouni Roy poses for the lens

Mouni Roy poses for the lens
4/6

Mouni Roy can be seen striking some amazing poses in the photos.

5. Mouni Roy's post

Mouni Roy's post
5/6

Mouni captioned her post as, "Dance with the waves, Move with the sea, Let the rhythm of water, Set your soul free."

6. Mouni Roy in Brahmastra

Mouni Roy in Brahmastra
6/6

In Brahmastra Part One-Shiva, Mouni Roy plays the part of Junoon. She was also highly appriciated for her role.

