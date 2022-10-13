Search icon
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy celebrates her first Karwa Chauth, flaunts Shiv-Parvati mehandi

Mouni Roy is looking a glam doll in her Karwa Chauth celebration, and what a magnificent mehandi she has applied for the occasion.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 13, 2022, 04:27 PM IST

After giving a stellar performance in Brahmastra, Mouni Roy is currently busy celebrating her first Karwa Chauth for her husband Suraj Nambiar. The Naagin star took the Instagram to share the Chauth celebration, and she has taken the internet down with the photos. Let's take a look at them. (All images source: Mouni Roy Instagram)

1. Shona Mouni Roy

Shona Mouni Roy
1/5

Let's admire the beauty of Mouni who's dazzling like Shonar (gold) while being in the midst of Karwa Chauth's celebrations. 

2. Flaunt it like Mouni Roy

Flaunt it like Mouni Roy
2/5

Here the Bong beauty flaunting her hands inked in deep Heena and love of Suraj. 

3. How precious!

How precious!
3/5

Just take a look at Naagin star's mehandi. The perfect picture of Shiv-Parvati inscribed on Roy's palm looks magnificently beautiful. 

4. Mouni Roy sets the bar high

Mouni Roy sets the bar high
4/5

You just can't take your eyes off her mehandi, right? So, here's another glimpse of her hands. Did you notice the woman inked on Mouni's left hand, isn't it marvellous? 

5. The spiritual side of Mouni Roy

The spiritual side of Mouni Roy
5/5

Mouni Roy is a firm believer in the Almighty, and every year she looks upon participating in Durga Pujo. 

