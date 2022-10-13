Brahmastra star Mouni Roy celebrates her first Karwa Chauth, flaunts Shiv-Parvati mehandi

Mouni Roy is looking a glam doll in her Karwa Chauth celebration, and what a magnificent mehandi she has applied for the occasion.

After giving a stellar performance in Brahmastra, Mouni Roy is currently busy celebrating her first Karwa Chauth for her husband Suraj Nambiar. The Naagin star took the Instagram to share the Chauth celebration, and she has taken the internet down with the photos. Let's take a look at them. (All images source: Mouni Roy Instagram)