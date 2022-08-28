Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy flaunts her sexy curves in bodycon dress, drops sizzling photos

Take a look Mouni Roy's photos that went viral today.
Since she entered the entertainment sector, actress Mouni Roy has established herself as one of the most fashionable actresses. The actress has a sizable social media fan base and frequently posts her beautiful, seductive, and fashionable photographs on Instagram.
1. Mouni Roy's outfit
Mouni Roy can be seen wearing a black bodycon dress that looks amazing on her.
2. Mouni Roy's makeup
Mouni Roy is wearing flawless makeup in these photos. She has donned a light pink lip shade and a winged eyeliner.
3. Mouni Roy's hairstyle
Mouni Roy kept her silky smooth hair straight and the hairdo complimented her attire very well.
4. Mouni Roy's photos
Mouni Roy dropped a bunch of photos on Instagram with just black emojis in the caption.
5. Fans reactions to Mouni Roy's look
Fans praised Mouni's looks and called her as 'hot.' Others reacted with emojis
6. Mouni Roy poses for the lens
Mouni Roy can be seen striking some breathtaking poses in the amazing bodycon dress.