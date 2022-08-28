Search icon
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy flaunts her sexy curves in bodycon dress, drops sizzling photos

Take a look Mouni Roy's photos that went viral today.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 28, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

Since she entered the entertainment sector, actress Mouni Roy has established herself as one of the most fashionable actresses. The actress has a sizable social media fan base and frequently posts her beautiful, seductive, and fashionable photographs on Instagram.

1. Mouni Roy's outfit

Mouni Roy's outfit
1/6

Mouni Roy can be seen wearing a black bodycon dress that looks amazing on her.

2. Mouni Roy's makeup

Mouni Roy's makeup
2/6

Mouni Roy is wearing flawless makeup in these photos. She has donned a light pink lip shade and a winged eyeliner.

3. Mouni Roy's hairstyle

Mouni Roy's hairstyle
3/6

Mouni Roy kept her silky smooth hair straight and the hairdo complimented her attire very well.

4. Mouni Roy's photos

Mouni Roy's photos
4/6

Mouni Roy dropped a bunch of photos on Instagram with just black emojis in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

5. Fans reactions to Mouni Roy's look

Fans reactions to Mouni Roy's look
5/6

Fans praised Mouni's looks and called her as 'hot.'  Others reacted with emojis

6. Mouni Roy poses for the lens

Mouni Roy poses for the lens
6/6

Mouni Roy can be seen striking some breathtaking poses in the amazing bodycon dress.

