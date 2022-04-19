Bijlee Bijlee star Palak Tiwari's glamorous photos in black gown leave fans drooling

Palak Tiwari's latest pictures prove why she's the next big thing in the world of glitz and glamour.
Palak Tiwari's electrifying looks are too hot to handle, and her latest Instagram post proves it. Let's take a look at the Bijlee Bijlee star's latest photoshoot. (All images source: Palak Tiwari Instagram).
1. Palak Tiwari's new avatar
Palak Tiwari has stunned her followers by posing with pitch-perfect grace in a black gown. As soon as she posted this carousel, netizens made it viral in no time.
2. Palak Tiwari's dreamy eyes
Palak Tiwari is blessed with alluring eyes, and her gaze is adding more charm to the beautiful outfit.
3. Hey hottie!
Yeah! that's what the majority of people commented on her latest photoshoot. Palak really has some tricks to amaze her followers, and she never fails to stun them with her bewitching beauty.
4. The gateway to fame
Palak got immense popularity with single Bijlee Bijlee. The song was sung by Hardy Sandhu, and it was picturised on Sandhu and Tiwari. The song is quite a rage in the digital world.
5. Upcoming projects
Palak will soon come up with her next single Mangta Hai, and she will also make her debut in Bollywood with the film Rosie- The Saffron Chapter.