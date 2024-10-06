Bigg Boss: Top 5 contestants of all seasons of Salman Khan's show

List of top 5 contestants from all Seasons of Bigg Boss.
As Salman Khan gears up to host the premiere of Bigg Boss Season 18 tonight, let's take a look back at the top 5 contestants from previous seasons who left a lasting impact on the show.
Take a look:
1. Gautam Gulati (Winner of Season 8)
Known for his boldness, Gautam took risks that often paid off. He was unafraid to speak his mind, which helped him garner public support.
2. Prince Narula (Winner of Season 9)
Prince Narula's ability to read situations and form alliances allowed him to dominate the game.
3. Sidharth Shukla (Winner of Season 13)
Sidharth was known for his leadership qualities and competitive spirit. He was a very strong player who commanded respect among housemates and had a strong fan following, which helped him secure the win.
4. Rubina Dilaik (Winner of Season 14)
Rubina's strong opinions and strategic gameplay made her a tough competitor. She stood up for herself and others, showcasing her emotional intelligence and winning the game.
5. Shweta Tiwari (Winner of Season 4)
Shweta was known for her strong gameplay and resilience. Her ability to handle conflicts and form alliances, along with her emotional strength, made her a favourite among both housemates and viewers, leading her to victory.