Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show

The Tamil version of Bigg Boss Season 6 premiered on October 9, 2022. Let's check out the contestants of the show.
Nation's favourite Ulagya Nayankan Kamal Haasan has brought the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. With 21 contestants, the show went on-air on October 9, 2022. So, here's a quick glimpse of the contestants participating in the show. (All images source: Twitter)
1. Dhanalakshmi
Here's the popular TicToker, content creator Dhanalakshmi. The young celebrity has added perfect charm to the show.
2. GP Muthu
GP Muthu is a popular YouTuber, and he is the perfect comic relief in the controversial show.
3. Sheriina
Next, we have the popular model and actress Sheriina. Her addition will add more charm in the show.
4. Robert Master
Ace choreographer Robert Master has also entered the house to entertain the audience and showcase a different side of his personality.
5. Rachitha Mahalakshmi
The Saravanan Meenatchi star Rachitha Mahalakshmi is one of the most promising contestants of the season. She also enjoys a loyal fanbase, which will certainly help her in the show.
6. ADK
ADK aka Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam is a singer and a producer from Sri Lanka. His addition might bring a new twist to the series.
7. Shanthi
Actress and choreographer Shanthi is also a contestant on the show. Other contestants include model and IT professional Shivin Ganesan, television actor Azeem, Aysha, and singer and rap artist Asal. Television personality Manikanta Rajesh, Tamil newsreader from Sri Lanka Janany, actor, and politician Vikraman and other contestants are also part of the show.