Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show

The Tamil version of Bigg Boss Season 6 premiered on October 9, 2022. Let's check out the contestants of the show.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 11, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

Nation's favourite Ulagya Nayankan Kamal Haasan has brought the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. With 21 contestants, the show went on-air on October 9, 2022. So, here's a quick glimpse of the contestants participating in the show. (All images source: Twitter) 

1. Dhanalakshmi

Dhanalakshmi
1/7

Here's the popular TicToker, content creator Dhanalakshmi. The young celebrity has added perfect charm to the show. 

2. GP Muthu

GP Muthu
2/7

GP Muthu is a popular YouTuber, and he is the perfect comic relief in the controversial show. 

3. Sheriina

Sheriina
3/7

Next, we have the popular model and actress Sheriina. Her addition will add more charm in the show. 

4. Robert Master

Robert Master
4/7

Ace choreographer Robert Master has also entered the house to entertain the audience and showcase a different side of his personality. 

5. Rachitha Mahalakshmi

Rachitha Mahalakshmi
5/7

The Saravanan Meenatchi star Rachitha Mahalakshmi is one of the most promising contestants of the season. She also enjoys a loyal fanbase, which will certainly help her in the show. 

6. ADK

ADK
6/7

ADK aka Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam is a singer and a producer from Sri Lanka. His addition might bring a new twist to the series. 

7. Shanthi

Shanthi
7/7

Actress and choreographer Shanthi is also a contestant on the show. Other contestants include model and IT professional Shivin Ganesan, television actor Azeem, Aysha, and singer and rap artist Asal. Television personality Manikanta Rajesh, Tamil newsreader from Sri Lanka Janany, actor, and politician Vikraman and other contestants are also part of the show. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt’s maternity style is chic yet comfortable
International Dog Day 2022: Here are 5 famous dog breeds and their facts
Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: A look at late actor's photo with Shehnaaz Gill
Waterlogging, flooding: More than 4.67 lakh people affected in Odisha, see pics
Mahindra unveiled its first all-electric SUV, Mahindra XUV 400: See images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Fake DM order for closing of schools viral in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.