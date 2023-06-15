Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

The first glimpse of the Bigg Boss house for the show’s second edition of its OTT version, hosted by Salman Khan, has been revealed.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 15, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

On Thursday, JioCinema unveiled the first glimpse of the house which will be used in Bigg Boss OTT 2, the upcoming season of the popular reality show. With Salman Khan as the host this time instead of Karan Johar, the show has upped the ante and the house is proof of that.

1. Bigg Boss OTT 2 house designer

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house designer
1/10

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has been designed by art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud Kumar

2. Bigg Boss OTT 2 house theme

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house theme
2/10

The theme of the house this year is ‘strange house’ with special focus on a captivating design using recycled elements that redefine innovation

3. Bigg Boss OTT 2 house entrance

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house entrance
3/10

Plastic bottles have found new life in the grand entrance Bigg Boss eye, blending with other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers

4. Bigg Boss OTT 2 house kitchen

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house kitchen
4/10

The kitchen, a central part of the house, showcases innovation by incorporating egg cartons on walls, adding a touch of quirkiness

5. Bigg Boss OTT 2 house dining area

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house dining area
5/10

The dining area creatively utilizes springs and clip hangers, giving a colorful twist to the space

6. Bigg Boss OTT 2 house bedroom

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house bedroom
6/10

The bedroom embraces psychedelic tones and patterns, creating a cool and fun vibe. This house inspires sustainability

7. Bigg Boss OTT 2 house bathroom

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house bathroom
7/10

Within the eccentricity of the ‘Strange House’, the bathroom takes on a unique twist with toilet seats creatively placed on walls, complemented by mirrors

8. Bigg Boss OTT 2 house love area

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house love area
8/10

This season of Bigg Boss OTT will feature a black love area where housemates can creatively arrange pillows adorned with letters on the walls, allowing them to form words and express their thoughts

9. Bigg Boss OTT 2 house jail

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house jail
9/10

The garden area boasts not only a refreshing pool and a fully equipped gym but also a distinctive jail setup

10. Bigg Boss OTT 2 release date

Bigg Boss OTT 2 release date
10/10

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is set to stream on JioCinema from June 17. This season gives the audience the ultimate power to influence the game, under the tagline ‘Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss’.

Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
