Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

The first glimpse of the Bigg Boss house for the show’s second edition of its OTT version, hosted by Salman Khan, has been revealed.

On Thursday, JioCinema unveiled the first glimpse of the house which will be used in Bigg Boss OTT 2, the upcoming season of the popular reality show. With Salman Khan as the host this time instead of Karan Johar, the show has upped the ante and the house is proof of that.