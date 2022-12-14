Search icon
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show

There are names who participated in Bigg Boss and went on to achieve huge popularity. It was a new beginning for them, let's get on to it.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 14, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

1. Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik
1/5

We start our list with this season's sweetheart, Abdu Rozik. Everyone knows that Salman met Abdu in Abu Dhabi, and the Tajikstan-origin singer made his way to India, and now he's ruling the hearts of millions of Indians. Even Salman loves Abdu, and that's pretty evident. 

 

2. Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill
2/5

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill was famous for her adorable moments and her relationship with the late TV actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz though did not win Bigg Boss 13, but she definitely won many hearts with her cute smile and personality. She even went on impress Salman, and the latter awarded her with 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' title. After the show, Salman gave her a chance to debut in Bollywood his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

 

3. Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash
3/5

The Swaragini actress was active on television, but her life changed after becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Today she's one of the most popular faces on television, and currently leading Naagin 6. 

 

4. Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone
4/5

Sunny Leone made her debut in India with a highly publicised appearance on Bigg Boss 5. She became an instant celebrity during her time in the house, and she landed her first Indian film while still a contestant on the show. After making an appearance on the reality show, Sunny ended up becoming a star in several films. 

 

5. Salman Khan's journey with Bigg Boss

Salman Khan's journey with Bigg Boss
5/5

Salman Khan has been the host of Bigg Boss for 12 years. He started hosting the show in 2010 in its 4th season and since then he is the most loved host of the show. On the work front, he will be seen with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. 

 

