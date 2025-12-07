Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Updated WTC 2025-27 points table: Australia thrash England by 8 wickets in pink-ball Test; where does India stand now?
TELEVISION
Simran Singh | Dec 07, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
1.Gaurav Khanna: The calculative TV ka superstar, green flag husband
Television actor Gaurav Khanna, popularly known for playing Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, is among the strongest and most popular contenders for the trophy. Despite being calculative, calm, and composed, hardly going out of control, Gaurav became the first finalist of the season, winning Ticket to Finale. Before Bigg Boss 19, he participated and won Celebrity MasterChef India.
2.Amaal Mallik: The bad boy of the Bollywood music industry, with a soft heart
Music composer Amaal Mallik, son of veteran composer Daboo Malik, brother of Armaan Malik, and nephew of Anu Mallik, is the third finalist of the season. Amaal had a rollercoaster ride in BB, where he lost his cool several times, got bashed by Salman Khan multiple times, made huge statements, called out his family members, and even labelled Bigg Boss 'unfair'. Amaal is one of the rare contestants who called his father a failure on national television. Despite flaws, Amaal chose to correct himself and reformed as a person over 100 days.
3.Farrhana Bhatt: The hot-headed, strong woman with a loud mouth
Peace activist, actress Farrhana Bhatt has been the most discussed and debated contestant in the BB house. Raised by a single mother, Farrhana has been in a defensive mode throughout the show. She had fought everyone in the house, yet she's standing strong on her own due to her devil-may-care persona. Before Bigg Boss, Farrhana was seen in films such as Laila Majnu, The Notebook, and Singham Again.
4.Tanya Mittal: The cryptic entertainer who kept the entire country hooked
Former fashion, now spiritual influencer, Tanya Mittal has been the perfect example of 'Love her, hate her, but you can't ignore her'. Tanya and her superlative claims kept the entire country and contestants hooked. No one could decode Tanya, and she kept the masses puzzled with her mystical persona. Her claims were often called out, but she remained unaffected.
5.Pranit More: The funny, sarcastic underdog of the season
Stand-up comedian and content creator Pranit More has been a true example of an underdog. No one in the show expected him to reach till finale, but here we are. Hailing from a humble background, Pranit did odd jobs before finding his true calling in comedy. In the show, Pranit shocked everyone when he chose to evict his good friend Abhishek Bajaj over saving Ashnoor Kaur, which gave him the title of Kattapa of BB 19.