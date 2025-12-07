Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

'It was never...': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad backtracks after controversial 'grovel' comment
TELEVISION
Simran Singh | Dec 07, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
1.Munawar Faruqui (Season 15)
Stand-up comedian and social media influencer Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 15. Despite the strong competition from Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Manara Chopra, and Arun Mahashetty, Munawar won due to the immense support of his fans. He even went through an ugly revelation after Ayesha Khan entered as a wild card. Yet, he emerged victorious.
What is he doing now: Munawar Faruqui is busy hosting reality shows (Pati Patni Aur Panga, The Society) and starring in hit OTT series First Copy.
2.Elvish Yadav (Bigg Boss OTT Season 2)
Elvish Yadav is another example of when the masses assemble to support their favourite. There was a unanimous support for Elvish, and he easily won Bigg Boss OTT 2. His victory has been considered a milestone among the three BB OTT seasons.
What is he doing now: Elvish Yadav just came up with his OTT series, Aukaat Ke Bahar, and it's been loved by the masses.
3.Gauhar Khan (Bigg Boss Season 7)
Actress Gauhar Khan became the second woman to win the Bigg Boss. The headstrong girl is still remembered for confronting Salman Khan while defending her former beau, Kushal Tandon.
What is she doing now: Gauahar Khan is busy focusing on her acting career. She recently appeared in the TV series Fauji 2 and gave birth to her second child.
4.Vindu Dara Singh (Season 3)
Bigg Boss Season 3, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, was one of the best seasons. The show had a variety of celebrities trapped in the BB home, and it was a revelation to witness their other sides. Despite celebs like Raju Srivastava, Kamaal R Khan, Shamita Shetty, Pravesh Rana, Sherlyn Chopra, Vinod Kambli, and Poonam Dhillon, Vindu Dara Singh emerged victorious, claiming the title with a huge majority.
What is he doing now: Vindu Dara Singh is currently busy with his acting projects and was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2.
5.Gautam Gulati (Season 8)
Gautam Gulati is also among the most popular winners, because he impressed the masses with his persona and smart gameplay, while competing with Karishma Tanna, Pritam Singh, Rahul Mahajan, and, after becoming one of the challengers, he beat the other four in the show's extension, Bigg Boss 8 Halla Bol.
What is he doing now: Unlike other winners, Gautam's journey to maintain stardom is quite rough. At last, he was seen as a Gang Leader on the reality show MTV Roadies Double Cross (Season 20).
6.Special mention: Sidharth Shukla
Arguably, Sidharth was the most popular among the 21 winners of the captive reality show (18 TV, 3 OTT seasons). He deserved to be placed first in the list. Sadly, after fighting it out for the Bigg Boss Season 13 trophy, Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. After Bigg Boss, Shukla's on-screen appearance was in Broken But Beautiful 3 (2021).