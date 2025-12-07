Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

1 . Munawar Faruqui (Season 15)

1

Stand-up comedian and social media influencer Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 15. Despite the strong competition from Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Manara Chopra, and Arun Mahashetty, Munawar won due to the immense support of his fans. He even went through an ugly revelation after Ayesha Khan entered as a wild card. Yet, he emerged victorious.

What is he doing now: Munawar Faruqui is busy hosting reality shows (Pati Patni Aur Panga, The Society) and starring in hit OTT series First Copy.