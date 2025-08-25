Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

3 . Kunickaa Sadanand

A familiar face to Hindi cinema and television audiences, Kunickaa Sadanand has acted in iconic films such as Beta and Gumraah and continues to be admired for her impactful screen presence. Beyond her career as an actress, she is a lawyer, entrepreneur, and social activist, adding depth to her public persona. Strong-willed and articulate, Kunickaa is set to bring a wealth of experience and perspective to the Bigg Boss house.