Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 18 premiere, here is a tour of BB house through photos.

Bigg Boss 18 will soon be premiering on national television, and the buzz around the new season is palpable. Salman Khan will be returning as the host of Bigg Boss, and ahead of the grand premiere, we will give you a tour of the BB house with a theme of an ancient era with a modern touch. 

1. The grand living room of Bigg Boss 18

The grand living room of Bigg Boss 18
1/7

Here's the living room area with one big dining table and a huge TV screen on the right side of the room. 

2. The Bigg Boss Kitchen with ancient touch

The Bigg Boss Kitchen with ancient touch
2/7

This time Bigg Boss 18 will have the theme of Time Ka Tandav. The house has shades of past, present, and future. This kitchen also has an ancient touch with modern amenities. 

3. Bigg Boss 18 has the theme of cave hotel

Bigg Boss 18 has the theme of cave hotel
3/7

Filmmaker and Bigg Boss 18 production designer Omung Kumar told DNA India that he wanted to bring a touch of a cave hotel, and thus he decided to revamp the whole house and add cave paintings, huge pillars, and big statues. 

Take the virtual tour of the house

4. The exterior of Bigg Boss 18 house

The exterior of Bigg Boss 18 house
4/7

Here's the exterior look of the Bigg Boss house with the garden area divided into three parts. 

5. The luxurious bedroom of Bigg Boss 18

The luxurious bedroom of Bigg Boss 18
5/7

Here's a look at the bedroom area. This time, there will be one huge bedroom area where all the contestants will be sleeping. However, there are levels added to the bedroom, making it more challenging than ever. 

6. Salman Khan's favourite spot in Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan's favourite spot in Bigg Boss 18
6/7

This area will be Salman Khan's favourite as he would be interacting with the contestants through the TV in front of the semi-circular sofa. 

7. Salman Khan is ready to kickstart Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan is ready to kickstart Bigg Boss 18
7/7

Here's host Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 18. The show will have its grand premiere on Sunday, October 6, from 9 pm onwards on Colors. The 24/7 feed will be available on JioCinema. 

Watch full house tour of Bigg Boss 18

