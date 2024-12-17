TELEVISION
Aman Wadhwa | Dec 17, 2024, 10:48 PM IST
1.Rajat Dalal
Rajat Dalal has been nominated, but he has a huge fan following and won't get evicted from the show.
2.Karan Veer Mehra
Karan Veer Mehra has gained thousands of fans due to his personality and he also won't be evicted so early.
3.Shilpa Shirodkar
Shilpa Shirodkar also has numerous fans and is providing a lot of content too. So, she also won't get evicted this week.
4.Chum Darang
Chum Darang has slowly become one of the most strongest contestants and should not be eliminated this week.
5.Shrutika Arjun
Shrutika Arjun has become the latest Time God in the Bigg Boss 18 house, and hence, won't get evicted.
6.Chahat Pandey
Chahat Pandey is a popular actress, but her game has weakened in the last few weeks.
7.Digvijay Singh Rathee
Digvijay Singh Rathee has a huge fan base but the makers have been biased against him since the beginning.
8.Yamini Malhotra
Yamini Malhotra is the weakest in the nominated lot and hence, should be eliminated this week.
