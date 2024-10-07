Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Here's the final list of contestants who entered the house:
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 has kicked off successfully, with the host introducing all 19 contestants inside the house, including a donkey. Fans are thrilled to see Salman back for another season, enjoying lively conversations with the contestants.
1. Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena, an Indian actor known for roles in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani and Madhubala, has entered Bigg Boss 18 house.
2. Eisha Singh
Eisha Singh is known for her roles in Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Sirf Tum, and she is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 18.
3. Nyrraa M Banerji
Nyra Banerjee, known for her work in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films, as well as Hindi television, gained fame for her lead role in Divya Drishti and previously participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
4. Shehzada Dhami
Shehzada Dhami is an Indian television actor known for his roles in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shubh Shagun, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
5. Avinash Mishra
Avinash Mishra, who made his debut in Sethji (2017) as Bajirao, is best known for his roles as Shantanu Mazumdar in Yeh Teri Galiyan and Kunal Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.
6. Alice Kaushik
Alice confidently declared that her main goal is to win the trophy. She impressed Salman Khan so much that he called her the winner of the show.
7. Muskan Bamne
Muskaan Bamne is best known for her roles in Anupamaa (2020).
8. Karan Veer Mehra
Karan Veer Mehra played the lead role in Biwi aur Main on Sony SAB TV and appeared in Bollywood films like Ragini MMS 2, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Blood Money, Badmashiyaan, and Amen. He is the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 18.
9. Chahat Pandey
Chahat Mani Pandey is known for her lead roles as Pakhi Parekh in Hamari Bahu Silk, Durga Aneja in Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, and Mahua/Krishna in Nath.
10. Shilpa Shirodkar
Shilpa Shirodkar primarily worked in Hindi films from 1989 to 2000. After a 13-year break, she returned to acting on television in the Zee TV series Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013 and is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 18.
11. Chum Darang
Chum Darang is an Indian model, actress, social activist, and entrepreneur from Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, who has won various beauty pageants. She is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 18.
12. Arfeen Khan
Arfeen Khan is a world-renowned speaker, strategist, and consultant who has spent nearly twenty years helping over 200,000 people in thirty-four countries achieve personal and professional transformation.
13. Sara Arfeen Khan
Sara Arfeen Khan, best known for her role as Alka Tiwari in Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein and as a host on the travel show Kahi Suni, also played Maharani Vijayalakshmi Ranawat in Love Ka Hai Intezaar and is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 18.
14. Hema Sharma
Hema Sharma is an actress, social activist, and internet personality known as the Viral Bhabhi for her entertaining dance reels and videos. She has appeared in films like Dabangg 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and One Day: Justice Delivered, playing a reporter in Dabangg 3.
15. Shrutika Arjun
Shrutika Arjun is an Indian television personality, entrepreneur, and former actress known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam films. After a two-year acting career, she left the entertainment industry but returned in 2022 to win the third season of the reality series Cooku with Comali.
16. Tajinder Bagga
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a BJP member known for his controversial tweets and political antics, is a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, which premiered on October 6, 2024.
17. Rajat Dalal
Rajat Dalal is a social media influencer and fitness trainer who has joined the Bigg Boss Hindi 18 house.
18. Gunratna Sadavarte
Gunaratna Sadavarte is a prominent lawyer from Maharashtra who successfully contested a plea in the Supreme Court, arguing that reservations for the Maratha community under the SEBC category were unconstitutional.
19. Gadraaj
Salman Khan also introduced Gadraaj, a donkey, as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 18.