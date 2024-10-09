Bigg Boss 18 final contestants list: Does Vivian Dsena have advantage over others?

Here's all you need to know about the final contestants of Bigg Boss 18 and if Vivian Dsena has an advantage over others.
It's only 3 days since Bigg Boss 18 has started and the audience is already hooked to the screens. With drama brewing in the house from day 1, the contestants seem to be quite entertaining for the fans this year. Contestants like Vivian Dsena, Tajendra Bagga and Eisha Singh have already started winning hearts of the audience.
1. Vivian Dseana
Vivian Dsena has given several hit shows on Colors TV and is 'TV's favourite Beta' which positions him a little higher than the other contestants. Even Bigg Boss predicted him to be in TOP 2 on day 1 itself, which has created a perception of him being a strong contestant in Bigg Boss 18. Not only this, since day 1, he has had a good screen time on the show and netizens have been comparing him to Sidharth Shukla. Thus, he might have an advantage over the other contestants.
2. Shehzada Dhami and Alice Kaushik
While even Alice Kaushik was announced one of the top 2 contestants, she has been a little lost in the house for now. Shehzada Dhami has been giving content since first day, however, his anger issue and strategy to pick up fights with everyone, might make him a little irritating to watch in the long run.
3. Eisha Singh and Karan Veer Mehra
While Eisha Singh is also a Colors face and looks confident in the show, she looks too innocent for the game in Bigg Boss 18. Karan Veer Mehra looks like an underdog who might reach the top 5 but the chances of his winning the show seem hazy at the moment.
4. Shilpa Shirodkar and Rajat Dalal
While Shilpa Shirodkar is a big name from the film industry and might even get support from Salman Khan, she seems to be lost in the house right now. Rajat Dalal on the other hand seems to be too aggressive and this quality of his might get him into trouble.
5. Rest of the Bigg Boss contestants
Apart from them, Tajinder Bagga, Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, Sara Khan, Afreen Khan, Nyrra Banerji, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Hema Sharma and Gunratna Sadavarte are also a part of the show. The reality show is hosted by Salman Khan and is available to watch on JioCinema and Colors TV.