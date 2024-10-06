Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 18 will have its grand premiere on Colors TV and JioCinema on Sunday, October 6 at 9 pm. Salman Khan is once again back as the host. These are the list of contestants who will reportedly be seen in the show, as per several portals such as MoneyControl, News18, and ETimes.