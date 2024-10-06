Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others to join Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere on Sunday, October 6 at Colors TV and JioCinema. Here's the list of contestants reported to join Salman Khan's show.
The much-awaited Bigg Boss 18 will have its grand premiere on Colors TV and JioCinema on Sunday, October 6 at 9 pm. Salman Khan is once again back as the host. These are the list of contestants who will reportedly be seen in the show, as per several portals such as MoneyControl, News18, and ETimes.
1. Shilpa Shirodkar
Shilpa Shirodkar, who acted in multiple Hindi films in the 90s, will reportedly be seen in Bigg Boss 18. Her sister and former actress Namrata Shirodkar is married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.
2. Vivian DSena
Popular TV actor Vivian DSena, who has played memorable roles in Kasamh Se, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, and Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, will be seen in the controversial reality show, as per reports.
3. Rajat Dalal
Rajat Dalal is a fitness trainer and controveral influencer. He often gets into feuds with other YouTubers. Several reports state that Rajat will also be seen in Bigg Boss 18.
4. Eisha Singh
Eisha Singh, who has starred in multiple famous shows such as Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Sirf Tum, and Bekaaboo, is also participating in Bigg Boss 18, as per reports.
5. Karan Veer Mehra
Famous TV actor Karan Veer Mehra recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 on Colors TV and he will hope to continue his winning streak on Bigg Boss 18.
6. Alice Kaushik
Another popular TV star Alice Kaushik has been seen in Pandya Store and Suryaputra Karn. As per reports, she will also join the controversial reality show.
7. Chum Darang
Model and actress Chum Darang from Arunachal Pradesh will reportedly be a part of Bigg Boss 18. She has acted in movies Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi.
8. Nyra Banerjee
Nyra Banerjee has starred in multiple south Indian films and Hindi serials such as Divya Drishti, Temper, Aa Okkadu, and Shadow among others. As per reports, she will also be seen in Bigg Boss 18.
9. Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte
Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte is one of the top lawyers in Maharashtra. As per reports, he will now take part in Bigg Boss 18.
10. Muskan Bamne
Former Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne will also be a part of Bigg Boss 18, as per reports.
11. Shehzada Dhami
Shehzada Dhami, who has acted in famous shows such as Choti Sarrdaarni and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will reportedly be one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 18.
12. Chahat Pandey
Chahat Pandey, who has been seen in multiple TV shows and has also contested the 2023 Madhya Pradesh state elections, will be joining the show.
The other contestants, who will reportedly be seen in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, are Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Avinash Mishra, Hema Sharma aka Viral Aunty, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan.