Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner

Archana Gautam is making noise in Bigg Boss 16, but do you know that she's also been Miss Bikini India winner? Let's learn more about Archana.

Actress, politician, and model Archana Gautam is currently making headlines in Bigg Boss 16. Known for her outrageous attitude, Archana has been quite vocal about many things in the show. Let's learn more about Archana, through her hot, sizzling, and beautiful photos. (All images source: Archana Gautam Instagram)

1. Archana Gautam- From being a model to an actress

1/6 Before becoming an actress, Archana won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014. In 2018, she won the title of Miss Bikini India and Miss Bikini Universe India.

2. Archana Gautam filmography

2/6 Apart from being a beauty pageant, and successful model, Archana has been a part of movies like Great Grand Masti, Haseena Parker, and Baaraat Company. Gautam has also been a part of multiple music videos including Saana, Eyeliner, and Dynamite.

3. Archana Gautam- From an actress to politician

3/6 In November 2021, Archana got a ticket from Hastinapur (Assembly constituency) for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. However, Archana lost the election to BJP candidate Dinesh Khatik. As per EC, Archana received only 1,519 votes, whereas Dinesh got 1,07,587 votes.

4. The spiritual side of Archana Gautam

4/6 Here's Archana seeking blessing at Golden Temple, Amritsar, and Chintapurni temple, Himachal Pradesh.

5. The unbelievable transformation of Archana Gautam

5/6 Believe it or not, this is Archana Gautam's transformation from a simple girl to a successful model and now a politician.

6. Archana Gautam making noise in Bigg Boss 16