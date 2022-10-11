Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner

Archana Gautam is making noise in Bigg Boss 16, but do you know that she's also been Miss Bikini India winner? Let's learn more about Archana.

  Oct 11, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

Actress, politician, and model Archana Gautam is currently making headlines in Bigg Boss 16. Known for her outrageous attitude, Archana has been quite vocal about many things in the show. Let's learn more about Archana, through her hot, sizzling, and beautiful photos. (All images source: Archana Gautam Instagram)

1. Archana Gautam- From being a model to an actress

Before becoming an actress, Archana won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014. In 2018, she won the title of Miss Bikini India and Miss Bikini Universe India.  

2. Archana Gautam filmography

Apart from being a beauty pageant, and successful model, Archana has been a part of movies like Great Grand Masti, Haseena Parker, and Baaraat Company. Gautam has also been a part of multiple music videos including Saana, Eyeliner, and Dynamite. 

3. Archana Gautam- From an actress to politician

In November 2021, Archana got a ticket from Hastinapur (Assembly constituency) for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. However, Archana lost the election to BJP candidate Dinesh Khatik. As per EC, Archana received only 1,519 votes, whereas Dinesh got 1,07,587 votes. 

4. The spiritual side of Archana Gautam

Here's Archana seeking blessing at Golden Temple, Amritsar, and Chintapurni temple, Himachal Pradesh. 

5. The unbelievable transformation of Archana Gautam

Believe it or not, this is Archana Gautam's transformation from a simple girl to a successful model and now a politician. 

6. Archana Gautam making noise in Bigg Boss 16

Currently, Archana is one of the firebrand contestants of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16. Archana has given enough content in 9 days. Her bonding with Abdu Rozik and her fights with Nimrit has been widely discussed. 

