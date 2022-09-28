Bigg Boss 16: Meet Abdu Rozik, first contestant of Salman Khan's reality show

Here's everything you need to know about Abdu Rozik, the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16.
Salman Khan hosted a press conference for the upcoming season of his controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 on Tuesday, September 27 in Mumbai where he introduced the first confirmed contestant as Tajikistan-born Abdu Rozik. Here's everything you need to know about the world's smallest singer. (All images: Abdu Rozik/Instagram)
1. Abdu Rozik's rise to popularity
18-year-old Tajik singer, boxer, and blogger Abdu Rozik rose to fame because of his height - he is the world's smallest singer. He was spotted by Tajik blogger/rapper named Baron (Behruz) who was the first person to recognise his musical talent.
2. Reason behind Abdu Rozik's small height
Abdu Rozik suffered from rickets in his childhood and his family's financial condition was not stable enough to provide him with medical treatment. This led to his stunted body growth; he weighed 12 kg when he was 16.
3. Abdu Rozik's social media presence
Abdu Rozik has a huge social media fan following with more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram. He keeps sharing photos and videos with celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and others.
4. Abdu Rozik in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan
Abdu Rozik will also be seen in much-anticipated Salman Khan's next film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan which has huge ensemble cast featuring Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, and others.
5. Abdu Rozik with the power couple Virat-Anushka
Abdu Rozik said that he was privileged to meet Virat Kohli, one of the greatest Indian cricketers and the latter's wife-actress Anushka Sharma whom the singer called 'Beautiful mother, wife, actress, model and motivator'.
6. Abdu Rozik at AR Rahman's daughter Khatija’s reception
In June earlier this year, Abdu Rozik attended the wedding reception of AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The video of him singing Papa Kehte Hain for the Oscar-winning composer went viral.
7. Abdu Rozik in Bigg Boss 16
Sharing this photo with Salman Khan, Abdu Rozik wrote, "I am the Official first contestant of Bigg Boss announced today by my brother @beingsalmankhan, feel so happy and grateful to have this opportunity."