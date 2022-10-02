Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare, who was also a participant in MTV Roadies Rising, enjoys a huge fan following on social media.
Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner Shiv Thakare has entered Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 and is ready to give a tough competition to all the contestants. The actor, who was also the participant in MTV Roadies Rising, enjoys a huge fan following after his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi.
Let's know more about Siv Thakare:
1. Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner
In 2019, Shiv Thakare participated in Bigg Boss Marathi and emerged as the winner of season 2.
2. MTV Roadies Rising
Shiv Thakare was also a participant of MTV Roadies Rising in the year 2017. He reached the semi-finals of the reality show.
3. Personal Life
As per the media reports, Shiv is dating one of his fellow contestants from Bigg Boss Marathi Veena Jagtap since 2019.
4. Birth year and place
Shiv was born on September 9, 1989, in Amravati, Maharashtra.
5. Entrepreneur
Shiva Thakare recently launched his deodorant brand. He is also a choreographer by profession.
6. Academics
Shiv did his graduation from G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur. However, he always wanted to be an actor, therefore, he persued his career in acting.