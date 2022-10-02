Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare, who was also a participant in MTV Roadies Rising, enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

  • Oct 02, 2022, 11:18 PM IST

Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner Shiv Thakare has entered Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 and is ready to give a tough competition to all the contestants. The actor, who was also the participant in MTV Roadies Rising, enjoys a huge fan following after his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi. 

Let's know more about Siv Thakare:

1. Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner

1/6

In 2019, Shiv Thakare participated in Bigg Boss Marathi and emerged as the winner of season 2. 

2. MTV Roadies Rising

2/6

Shiv Thakare was also a participant of MTV Roadies Rising in the year 2017. He reached the semi-finals of the reality show.

3. Personal Life

3/6

As per the media reports, Shiv is dating one of his fellow contestants from Bigg Boss Marathi Veena Jagtap since 2019. 

4. Birth year and place

4/6

Shiv was born on September 9, 1989, in Amravati, Maharashtra.

5. Entrepreneur

5/6

Shiva Thakare recently launched his deodorant brand. He is also a choreographer by profession.

6. Academics

6/6

Shiv did his graduation from G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur. However, he always wanted to be an actor, therefore, he persued his career in acting. 

