Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?

Here are the five ex-contestants who are reportedly going to enter Bigg Boss 16 as villains.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 is all set to begin on October 1. Similar to Bigg Boss 14 where Gauahar Khan, late Sidharth Shukla, and Hina Khan stayed inside the house for 18 days as seniors, there are reports that five ex-contestants will be entering Bigg Boss 16 as 'villains' and will play the game from Bigg Boss side. In a surprising twist, Bigg Boss themselves will play the game this season, as revealed in the promo.

In Bigg Boss 15 too, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, and Shweta Tiwari were expected to enter the house as Tribe Leaders with their posters also revealed before the show began but the makers backtracked their plans. Now, as per a report in siasat.com, these five ex-contestants will be seen in the upcoming season as villains. (All images: Instagram)