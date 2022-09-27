Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?

Here are the five ex-contestants who are reportedly going to enter Bigg Boss 16 as villains.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 is all set to begin on October 1. Similar to Bigg Boss 14 where Gauahar Khan, late Sidharth Shukla, and Hina Khan stayed inside the house for 18 days as seniors, there are reports that five ex-contestants will be entering Bigg Boss 16 as 'villains' and will play the game from Bigg Boss side. In a surprising twist, Bigg Boss themselves will play the game this season, as revealed in the promo. 

In Bigg Boss 15 too, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, and Shweta Tiwari were expected to enter the house as Tribe Leaders with their posters also revealed before the show began but the makers backtracked their plans. Now, as per a report in siasat.com, these five ex-contestants will be seen in the upcoming season as villains. (All images: Instagram)

1. Karan Kundrra

Karan, who was one of the strongest contestants last season and finished as the second runner-up behind the winner and his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal, is expected to enter Bigg Boss 16 too.

2. Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who finished as the runner-up in Bigg Boss 11 after losing out to Shilpa Shinde in the Grand Finale, returned to Bigg Boss 14 as one of the seniors and will continue her role in the next season too.

3. Gauahar Khan

The winner of Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, Gauahar Khan was also among one of the seniors in Bigg Boss 14 and reportedly will be back as among one of the 'villains' in Bigg Boss 16.

4. Tanishaa Mukerjee

Sister of Kajol, the Sarkar actress Tanishaa Mukerjee lost out to Gauahar Khan in the Bigg Boss 7 Grand Finale and is also in talks with the makers to become one of the 'villains'.

5. Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna emerged as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss 8 behind Gautam Gulati and as per reports, she too might enter Bigg Boss 16 along with the above four mentioned celebrities.

