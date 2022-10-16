Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week

Bigg Boss 16: Let's look at the top five competitors from Salman Khan's show after the first week.
Bigg Boss 16 is gradually winning over the audience's attention with its challenges, disputes, drama, fights, and much more. Currently, in its second week, the Salman Khan-hosted programme had its premiere on October 1. Some contestants have managed to win over fans or make headlines for various reasons after being involved in numerous controversies and drama. Let's look at the top five competitors from Salman Khan's show after the first week.
1. Abdu Rozik
Abdu Rozik has won fans over. Fans have undoubtedly laughed out loud at the contestant's interactions, demands, and the way he does tasks. Salman Khan too told Abdu that India is loving him.
2. Sajid Khan
Many viewers and celebrities have been outraged since Sajid Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. They have criticised the producers for including a person who has been accused of 'sexual misconduct'. Celebs like Sonam Mohapatra have started speaking out against it.
3. Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Sumbul Touqeer Khan, an 18-year-old contestant, has been making news for her altercations. She received advice from her father two days prior about the importance of being conscious of her surroundings. She has also been the subject of tweets from netizens who think she is being favoured on the show.
4. Shalin Bhanot
When Shalin Bhanot admitted to having feelings for Tina Datta, he immediately became the topic of conversation. He also mentioned his ex-wife during this time and referred to her as his best friend, which she did not agree to. Later on Twitter, Daljiet, his ex-wife, also called him out.
5. MC Stan
The Pune accent of MC Stan has been making admirers laugh out loud. In addition to this, he has been voicing his opinions on a lot of topics these days. On the show, he also displayed an emotional side of himself too.