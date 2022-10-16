Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week

Bigg Boss 16 is gradually winning over the audience's attention with its challenges, disputes, drama, fights, and much more. Currently, in its second week, the Salman Khan-hosted programme had its premiere on October 1. Some contestants have managed to win over fans or make headlines for various reasons after being involved in numerous controversies and drama. Let's look at the top five competitors from Salman Khan's show after the first week.