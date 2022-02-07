From Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to Nishant Bhat: Future career plans for 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants

Where will the 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants be seen next? Find out here

The Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss 15' finally came to a grand conclusion on January 30, 2022, with Tejasswi Prakash being crowned as the winner and Pratik Sehajpal ending up as the first runner up. The show featured several popular names like popular television actor Karan Kundrra, film and television actress Shamita Shetty, choreographer Nishant Bhat, controversial queen Rakhi Sawant, and others. Find out the future career plans for these celebrities here. (All images: File photos)