From Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra to Nishant Bhat: Future career plans for 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants

Where will the 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants be seen next? Find out here
The Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss 15' finally came to a grand conclusion on January 30, 2022, with Tejasswi Prakash being crowned as the winner and Pratik Sehajpal ending up as the first runner up. The show featured several popular names like popular television actor Karan Kundrra, film and television actress Shamita Shetty, choreographer Nishant Bhat, controversial queen Rakhi Sawant, and others. Find out the future career plans for these celebrities here. (All images: File photos)
1. Tejasswi Prakash - Naagin 6
Tejasswi Prakash will essay the titular character in the upcoming season of 'Naagin', the highly successful fantasy fiction show. The much-awaited announcement for the sixth season was made in the Grand Finale itself.
2. Karan Kundrra - Bollywood film
Karan, who has appeared in movies such as 'Horror Story' and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', has signed another Hindi film to further his Bollywood career, as per a report by BollywoodLife.com.
3. Nishant Bhat - Dance Deewane Junior
Nishant Bhat, who walked away with the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh in the Grand Finale, is in talks to become the judge on the dance-based reality show for kids 'Dance Deewane Junior', as he told IndianExpress.com.
4. Jay Bhanushali - Superstar Singer 2
Jay Bhanushali, who disappointed everyone with his dull performance, will reportedly be seen as the host of the second season of the singing-based reality show for kids 'Superstar Singer 2'.
5. Simba Nagpal - Naagin 6
Tejasswi's co-contestant from 'Bigg Boss 15' Simba Nagpal will also feature in 'Naagin 6' opposite her. He has appeared in multiple television shows such as 'MTV Splitsvilla' and 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas'.