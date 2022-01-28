'Bigg Boss 15': From Shamita Shetty to Karan Kundrra, here's a complete list of finalists

'Bigg Boss 15' is coming to a conclusion after weeks of fighting, fun, and more. The finale has been split into two days, on January 29th and 30th. The show has grown well-known, with many people tuning in on a regular basis, and each competitor has a diverse fan following. From Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra being dubbed 'TejRan,' to fans asking for Umar Riaz's return, and making him the most tweeted about Bigg Boss participant. The show has a large following and has done so for many years.