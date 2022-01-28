'Bigg Boss 15': From Shamita Shetty to Karan Kundrra, here's a complete list of finalists

Now that 'Bigg Boss 15' is about to close here is a look at contestants who have reached the finals.
'Bigg Boss 15' is coming to a conclusion after weeks of fighting, fun, and more. The finale has been split into two days, on January 29th and 30th. The show has grown well-known, with many people tuning in on a regular basis, and each competitor has a diverse fan following. From Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra being dubbed 'TejRan,' to fans asking for Umar Riaz's return, and making him the most tweeted about Bigg Boss participant. The show has a large following and has done so for many years.
1. Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra, a TV host and actor, came into the 'Bigg Boss 15' house with a large following, and his performance has only increased his fan base. He has succeeded to be in the top 6 after weeks of hard work in tasks and entertaining audience.
2. Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai, who is well-known for her appearances in television shows, entered the 'Bigg Boss 15' as a wild card entry. She has now qualified as one of the finalists.
3. Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash has become one of the year's most talked-about contestants. From her ugly clashes with Shamita Shetty to her dramatic antics with Karan, the actress has been a topic of discussion on a regular basis. She is now a finalist on the 'Bigg Boss 15' show.
4. Nishant Bhatt
5. Pratik Sehajpal
Pratik Sehajpal's fights with other participants on the show have frequently made headlines. He was a contestant on 'Bigg Boss OTT' and had immediately joined the 'BB 15' house. He's currently one of the finalists.
6. Shamita Shetty
After 'Bigg Boss OTT,' Shamita joined 'Bigg Boss 15'. She wowed viewers with her poise and grace. The actress had previously been on 'Bigg Boss 3' and has now managed to be the finalist of the current season.