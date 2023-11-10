Search icon
Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Other than Aishwarya Sharma these 6 Bigg Boss contestants were also called 'vamp' in the show.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 10, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Aishwarya Sharma is currently facing the heat of the audience for her behaviour in Bigg Boss 17. The actress was recently seen hurling abuses at Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande during a fight and her unnecessary drama is annoying the netizens. The actress is also being grilled for being disrespectful to her husband Neil Bhatt. In fact, some of the netizens are also calling her a ‘vamp’. Here’s a look at some of the other Bigg Boss contestants who were called the villains or vamps in the reality show.

1. Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve
1/6

In Bigg Boss OTT 2, due to her behaviour, Bebika Dhurve was tagged as the vamp of the house. Her fights with most of the contestants turned ugly. 

 



2. Tina Dutta

Tina Dutta
2/6

In Bigg Boss season 16, Tina Dutta was given the tag of the vamp in the house. When Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan got into an ugly fight over her, and she declined that nobody was at fault after Bigg Boss asked her, netizens trolled her and called her a vamp. 

 



3. Hina Khan

Hina Khan
3/6

Hina Khan who was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss season 11, was also given the tag of the vamp by Vikas Gupta who also called her 'chalo' during an argument, however, her personality was much loved by the audience. 

 



4. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin
4/6

In Bigg Boss 14, Jasmine Bhasin was tagged as the villain/vamp of the house. The actress got into an ugly fight with Rakhi Sawant, for which she was also solded by Salman Khan.

 



5. Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia
5/6

Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia was also termed as the vamp of Bigg Boss 16 by netizens for her behaviour towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and also for back bitching about her friends. 

 



6. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
6/6

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was called a vamp by filmmaker Farah Khan in Bigg Boss 16. She said that Priyanka entered the show as a heroine, but later became a vamp.

 



