Band, baaja aur dance: Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera's Mehandi is grand in every sense- See pics

Television actress Karishma Tanna's wedding is a grand affair, and we bring to you some joyful moments from the Mehandi ceremony.
After Mouni Roy, television actress Karishma Tanna will get hitched with her love. Tanna's marriage with Varun Bangera is a grand-dreamy affair, so we are here to share a few glimpses from her Mehandi ceremony.
1. Mehandi di grand celebration
Karishma-Varun kept a lavish Mehandi ceremony on a Friday afternoon in Mumbai, and it was attended by family, friends, and colleagues. Choreographer Terence Lewis was among the starry attendees of the event. (Image source: Varendra Chawla)
2. Karishma and her girl-gang
In this picture, Dulhan Karishma is busy enjoying the moment with her gang of girls. Karishma grooved to many popular Bollywood tracks, and she even asked her friends to join her on the stage. (Image source: PR Handout)
3. The pefect bride
In her Mehandi, Karishma has set new fashion goals, and her happiness is adding more grace to the occasion. Doesn't she look enchanting? (Image source: celeb buzzz and karishmaktanandearest Instagram)
4. The cutest mehmaan!
This little one has surely made up Karishma's day, and has filled the moment with love. Just look at the poodle's expression while posing with Tanna. (Image source: ThebridesofIndia Instagram)
5. Karishma-Varun: The perfect duo
This is what makes Karishma-Varun a terrific duo. In this picture, the dulha-dulhan is busy dancing and the family is just showering love to the duo. (Image source: PR handout)