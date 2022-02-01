Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal: Know net worth of 'Shark Tank India' judges

The panel of judges on the show include Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta.
Shark Tank India is one of the most popular shows on Indian television currently. A business reality show, the concept entails aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business models to a panel of investors (sharks) to persuade them to invest money in their idea.
The panel of judges on the show include Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta. And while some of these faces have become extremely popular among the masses, did you know that the net worth of each one of these entrepreneurs is in crores. So, as the show has entered its final week, we thought of bringing to you the net worth of all the sharks on the show. Take a look below.
1. Ashneer Grover
As per a report in GQ India, Managing Director and Co-Founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 700 crores. He is among the richest sharks on the show.
2. Aman Gupta
Co-founder and CMO of popular tech brand boAt which was established in 2015, Aman Gupta is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 700 crore. As per reports, Gupta also has shares in companies like Bummer, Shiprocket and Anveshan among others.
3. Namita Thapar
Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, a multinational pharmaceutical company. Reportedly, she has a net worth of Rs 600 crores. She is also the founder of Incredible Ventures Ltd.
4. Peyush Bansal
36-year-old Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, an e-commerce portal for eyewear is estimated to have a net worth of Rs. 600 crore. Reportedly, he also has investments in companies like inFeedo and dailyobjects.com.
5. Anupam Mittal
Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group, the parent company that runs the popular matchmaking site Shaadi.com and online real estate portal Makaan.com, has a net worth of Rs. 185 crore. Aman reportedly has an investment in OLA.
6. Ghazal Alagh
Ghazal Alagh, 33, is the youngest of all sharks. Co-founder and chief at Mamaearth, Alagh is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 148 crore.
7. Vineeta Singh
CEO and Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh's estimated net worth is around Rs 300 crore. The 37-year-old is also the co-founder of FAB BAG.