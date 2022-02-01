Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal: Know net worth of 'Shark Tank India' judges

Shark Tank India is one of the most popular shows on Indian television currently. A business reality show, the concept entails aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business models to a panel of investors (sharks) to persuade them to invest money in their idea.

The panel of judges on the show include Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta. And while some of these faces have become extremely popular among the masses, did you know that the net worth of each one of these entrepreneurs is in crores. So, as the show has entered its final week, we thought of bringing to you the net worth of all the sharks on the show. Take a look below.