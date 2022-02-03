Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal: Know highest educational qualifications of Shark Tank India judges

While all of the judges on Shark Tank India are well-accomplished individuals with a net worth of crores, do you know how qualified they are? Find out
Turning entrepreneurial dreams into reality, Sony Entertainment Television's recently launched business reality show – Shark Tank India has got the entire country intrigued with its unique and revolutionary concept. Opening up doors for many budding entrepreneurs from all walks of life to accomplish their dreams of setting a milestone in an expansion of their business, the show brings to light innovative products and ideas that perfectly represents, 'Badalte Bharat Ki Nayi Soch.'
The concept of the show entails aspiring entrepreneurs with interesting business ideas, to have their 'pitches' evaluated by business experts a.k.a The Sharks and seek appropriate investments.
It's a 7-member jury on the show namely Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh and Anupam Mittal, who the pitchers have to impress to get investments.
Today, we will tell you about their educational qualification. Take a look:
1. Ashneer Grover
Managing Director and Co-Founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has completed his graduation with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and is an Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad alumnus. Reportedly, Ashneer Grover was selected as an exchange student for INSA Lyon during his graduation days and went to the University of INSA-Lyon, France during 2002-2003 for the program. He had even received a scholarship of € 6000 from the French Embassy.
2. Namita Thapar
Born in Pune, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, completed her schooling at a school in the city. She later graduated from ICAI with a degree in chartered accountant. Namita then pursued MBA and got a degree from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.
3. Aman Gupta
Studied at the Delhi Public School, RK Puram, Co-founder and CMO of BoAt, Aman Gupta Aman Gupta later cleared CA entrance and attended the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Indian School of Business and his second MBA is in general management and marketing from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, USA.
4. Vineeta Singh
Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh has completed her Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras, and MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.
5. Ghazal Alagh
Co-founder and Chief at MamaEarth, a beauty brand, Ghazal Alagh has completed a BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) from Punjab University.
6. Anupam Mittal
Founder & CEO of People Group, Anupam Mittal has pursued his post-graduation from Boston University. He also has an MBA degree in Operations and Strategic Management.
7. Peyush Bansal
Founder and CEO of Lenskart, Peyush Bansal has a degree in Electrical Engineering from McGill University, Montreal, Canada. He also has a post-graduate degree in entrepreneurship from IIM, Bangalore.