Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal: Know per episode fee of Shark Tank India judges

Do you know how much the Shark Tank India judges charge per episode? Well, let us tell you. Take a look below.
Putting the spotlight on 'Badalte Bharat Ki Nayi Soch', Shark Tank India showcases some of the most innovative and futuristic business ideas by budding entrepreneurs that India has to offer. With a golden chance to make it big; the business aspirants have one life-changing opportunity to showcase the promising ideas that can either help them crack a deal with the sharks or will walk away with some great guidance.
A business reality show, Shark Tank India has garnered a lot of attention over the last few weeks, especially the judges on the show.
The show has a panel of 7 highly successful entrepreneurs who listen to pitches made by aspiring entrepreneurs and then after rounds of discussions decide whether or not to invest in the idea.
The judges are namely, BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, Co-founder and CMO of BoAt Aman Gupta, Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and Chief at MamaEarth Ghazal Alagh, Founder & CEO of People Group Anupam Mittal and Founder and CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal.
1. BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover
As per a report in Mashable, MD and Co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover reportedly gets a pay cheque of Rs 10 lakh per episode.
2. Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar
As per a report in Scoopwhoop, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar charges Rs 8 lakh per episode.
3. Founder of beauty brand SUGAR Cosmetics Vineeta Singh
Founder of beauty brand SUGAR Cosmetics Vineeta Singh reportedly charges Rs 5 lakh per episode.
4. Co-founder and CMO of BoAt Aman Gupta
As per Mashable, Co-founder and Chief Managing Officer of tech brand Aman Gupta charges Rs 9 lakh per episode.
5. Founder and CEO of People Group Anupam Mittal
Reportedly, the Founder and CEO of People Group Anupam Mittal earns Rs 7 lakh for each episode.
6. Co-founder and Chief at MamaEarth Ghazal Alagh
As per a report in Bollywood life.com, Co-founder and Chief at MamaEarth Ghazal Alagh charges Rs 8 lakh per episode.
7. Founder and CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal
As per the Bollywoodlife.com report, Founder and CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal earns rupees 7 lakh per episode.