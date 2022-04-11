Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Anushka Sen sets internet on fire in sexy monokini, photos go viral

Take a peek at these captivating photographs that Anushka Sen has shared on Instagram.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 11, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

Anushka Sen, who rose to fame after playing Rani Laxmibai in the 2019 series Jhansi Ki Rani, is also well-liked on social media. The Gen Z actress is very active on Instagram, where she frequently posts photographs from the set as well as gives her followers an insight into her everyday life. In her most recent Instagram photos, she was seen raising the temperature.

1. Anushka Sen's blue monokini

Anushka Sen's blue monokini
1/5

Anushka Sen was spotted wearing a bright blue monokini and looking hot.

2. Anushka Sen's hairdo

Anushka Sen's hairdo
2/5

Anushka Sen wore her hair straight, which looked stunning and enhanced her overall appearance.

3. Anushka Sen's post

Anushka Sen's post
3/5

"Take me back," she captioned the photos, implying that they were throwbacks and that the actress wished to return to her vacation mode.

4. Anushka Sen's accesories

Anushka Sen's accesories
4/5

Anushka Sen accessorised her ensemble with colourful earrings and a bracelet.

5. Fans reaction to Anushka Sen's post

Fans reaction to Anushka Sen's post
5/5

Fans responded to the post with a slew of emoticons in the comments section. Some called her a hottie, while others claimed she was stunning.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
XXX star Aabha Paul raises temperature with her bold photos, videos
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Photo Gallery: TV actress Nia Sharma shares hot pictures from beach hopping, sets internet on fire
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC ESE Prelims exam: Admit card RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, get direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.