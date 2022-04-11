Anushka Sen sets internet on fire in sexy monokini, photos go viral

Anushka Sen, who rose to fame after playing Rani Laxmibai in the 2019 series Jhansi Ki Rani, is also well-liked on social media. The Gen Z actress is very active on Instagram, where she frequently posts photographs from the set as well as gives her followers an insight into her everyday life. In her most recent Instagram photos, she was seen raising the temperature.