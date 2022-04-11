Anushka Sen sets internet on fire in sexy monokini, photos go viral

Take a peek at these captivating photographs that Anushka Sen has shared on Instagram.
Anushka Sen, who rose to fame after playing Rani Laxmibai in the 2019 series Jhansi Ki Rani, is also well-liked on social media. The Gen Z actress is very active on Instagram, where she frequently posts photographs from the set as well as gives her followers an insight into her everyday life. In her most recent Instagram photos, she was seen raising the temperature.
1. Anushka Sen's blue monokini
Anushka Sen was spotted wearing a bright blue monokini and looking hot.
2. Anushka Sen's hairdo
Anushka Sen wore her hair straight, which looked stunning and enhanced her overall appearance.
3. Anushka Sen's post
"Take me back," she captioned the photos, implying that they were throwbacks and that the actress wished to return to her vacation mode.
4. Anushka Sen's accesories
Anushka Sen accessorised her ensemble with colourful earrings and a bracelet.
5. Fans reaction to Anushka Sen's post
Fans responded to the post with a slew of emoticons in the comments section. Some called her a hottie, while others claimed she was stunning.