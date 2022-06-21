Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's luxurious lifestyle: Business empire worth Rs 100 crore, 8 BHK home in Mumbai

From owning a sports team to an 8 BHK in Mumbai, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande sure have a luxurious lifestyle.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most famous couples in the Indian television industry. The duo hosted their lavish wedding in December and recently won the Star Plus reality show Smart Jodi. From owning a sports team to an 8 BHK in Mumbai, Vicky has a huge business empire with an impressive net worth.
1. Vicky Jain's business family and education
As per GQ report, Vicky Jain was born in Raipur, Chhattisgarh in a wealthy business family to his parents Vinod Kumar Jain and Ranjana Jain, who both are successful businesspeople. Studied at Savitribai Phule Pune University, Jain holds an MBA degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS).
2. Vicky Jain's family business empire worth Rs 100 crore
His family’s PIT Coal, bituminous coal, and wooden coal business is the major contribution to Vicky's net worth. He is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, according to reports. His family business empire, said to be worth Rs 100 crore, has a diversified portfolio including coal washeries, coal trading, real estate, education, logistics, power plant, real estate, and diamonds in Bilaspur.
3. Vicky Jain's sports team
Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky is also the co-owner of Mumbai Tigers, a cricket team in the sports reality entertainment show Box Cricket League (BCL), as per report.
4. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's huge 8BHK apartment in Mumbai
The power couple recently moved into their new expansive apartment in Mumbai, which they had purchased in 2019. Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Lokhande wrote, “Cheers to the new beginnings baby #newhome #blessedwiththebest”. Their new abode is styled in white and gold tones and is spread across a massive area. Their new home's highlight is the spacious deck with a stunning view of Mumbai's skyline.
5. Vicky Jain's bungalow in Bilaspur
Apart from owning their new 8BHK in Mumbai, Vicky reportedly owns a massive bungalow in his hometown Bilaspur. Ankita had shared photos and videos of the ancestral property on her Instagram after their wedding. The luxurious multiple-floor bungalow has an expansive ceiling, a massive lawn with huge greenery.
6. Vicky Jain's car collection
Vicky Jain's expensive car collection includes Land Cruiser and Mercedes-Benz, while his wife Ankita owns Porche 718 and Jaguar XF.
7. Vicky Jain's education, furniture, and real estate business
Apart from the huge coal empire, Vicky Jain also owns Mahavir Builders and Promoters, a real-estate business. As per reports, the Jains have their investments in the education sector and also own multiple furniture showrooms in their hometown.
8. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's healthcare business
Ankita and Vicky recently entered the healthcare space and opened the IMAEC Dialysis center. They plan to launch a franchise chain of dialysis centres as part of Vicky's family business.